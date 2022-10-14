Home News The brawl, the murder and the great escape: here is the video reconstruction of the Fiera crime
The brawl, the murder and the great escape: here is the video reconstruction of the Fiera crime

The brawl, the murder and the great escape: here is the video reconstruction of the Fiera crime

The investigators of the mobile squad of the Treviso police station worked until almost dawn to complete the surveys on the site of the murder on Wednesday 12 October in Fiera, in Viale IV Novembre. A man of Kosovar origin died as a result of one or more stab wounds that were inflicted on him after what was described as a maxi brawl between two groups of foreigners, (there were at least 20 people) one of whom also armed with sticks and brass knuckles. . Here is the video reconstruction of Federico de Wolanski (video Fotofilm)

