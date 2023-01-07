Albian of Ivrea

Stopped in 2020 due to Covid, the Historic Carnival 2023 has returned to rekindle the smiles and streets of Albiano, on the traditional opening day of the festival, January 6th. And if at dawn Albiano woke up to the sound of musicians, at 2 pm the most awaited event was held in front of the town hall, with the transfer of powers from the General Staff of 2020 headed by the outgoing General Sandro Pavan, to the current one, with headed by General Francesco Bilanzuoli, 36 years old from Albiano, butcher by profession. A large cheering crowd applauded the passage of saber and felucca, as well as a group of auditors, including Nello Reato, president of the Filocarnevalesca and auditor of 2011.