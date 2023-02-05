The Statistics Bureau of the Communist Party of China announced that the per capita disposable income of residents in 2022 will be nearly 80,000 yuan in Shanghai and Beijing. The picture shows the residential area of ​​Evergrande Group in Beijing. (Noel Celis/AFP)

[The Epoch Times, February 04, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Li Yun) The Statistics Bureau of the Communist Party of China announced the per capita disposable income of residents in 2022, claiming that 31 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the central government) had positive growth in income, and Shanghai and Beijing Nearly 80,000 yuan (RMB, the same below). Mainland netizens ridiculed: “Average again!”

According to the latest data released by the Statistics Bureau of the Communist Party of China, the per capita annual disposable income of 31 provinces across the country will be 36,883 yuan in 2022, a nominal increase of 5.0% over the previous year, and a real increase of 2.9% after deducting price factors.

Among them, the per capita disposable income of Shanghai residents last year was 79,610 yuan, ranking first in the list. Beijing followed closely with 77,415 yuan, followed by Zhejiang with 60,302 yuan, Jiangsu with 49,862 yuan, Tianjin with 48,976 yuan, Guangdong with 47,065 yuan, Fujian with 43,118 yuan, and Shandong with 37,560 yuan.

The per capita disposable income of residents in the above eight provinces in 2022 is higher than the national average, almost all of which come from the eastern coastal areas, and the top seven of them all exceed 40,000 yuan.

There are as many as 12 provinces, regions and municipalities with more than 30,000 yuan, from Shandong in the 8th place to Shaanxi in the 19th place. Among them, the per capita disposable income of Shandong residents is 37,560 yuan, which is higher than the national average.

Among them, Gansu, Guizhou, Ningxia, Tibet, and Yunnan are at the bottom, and their per capita annual disposable income is more than 20,000 yuan.

Mainland netizens: Fake!

In this regard, many mainland netizens expressed: “Fake!” “It’s been averaged again.” “Everywhere layoffs and salary cuts, where is the income increasing? How can the income come from being unemployed.” “Thanks to the people with an annual salary of one million for pulling Let’s do it together.” “One millionaire, nine paupers. If everyone is equal, they are all millionaires.”

“In 2022, there will be 11 months of epidemic prevention. Large areas of the country have been locked down for a long time. It turns out that you can achieve positive income growth without going to work.” “Rent, food, transportation, I only have 214 left at my disposal.”

Zhang Jing, founder of “China Women’s Rights”, told The Epoch Times a few days ago that the CCP’s statistics are all nonsense. It has been closed for three years, a large number of companies have gone bankrupt and closed down, and a large number of people have lost their jobs. People may have problems eating. However, it announced the data for 2022, with residents’ consumption growth, income growth, food production increasing, urban unemployment rate falling, farmers’ income growing faster than urban and so on.

“Even if there is no growth, it has to add a sentence in front, such as employment is generally stable, and then it is said to have dropped a bit. So why don’t we believe the CCP’s data? Combined with the 3-year blockade, all walks of life are bound to be under the blockade. Affected, how did this come to positive growth? How do they rely on positive growth? Their fraud is too obvious.”

WeChat public account reveals that a large number of people in China are unemployed and bankrupt

In the past three years of the epidemic, the CCP has resorted to various strict containment measures, which have made people’s livelihood difficult.

On November 24, 2022, the WeChat public account “Unknown” posted an article describing the current situation of China‘s economic recession and people’s difficult livelihood:

During the Double Eleven Shopping Festival in 2022, the transaction volume of the entire network decreased by 73% compared with the same period last year. The fundamental reason is that consumers have no money and their purchasing power has declined. A large number of businesses closed down, went bankrupt, and shut down, especially in tourism, hotels, education and training, catering, small shops, supermarkets, etc., “one after another, the bosses went bankrupt, and the employees lost their jobs.”

Ordinary people have no income, but their mortgages and car loans must be repaid on time, and daily consumption still costs money. For ordinary people, reduced income, unemployment, joblessness, shrinking consumption, and repayment of mortgages lead to foreclosure of houses and disappointment with society.

For enterprises, epidemic prevention and control from time to time means that production is stopped from time to time, orders cannot be delivered, customers are lost, and they are facing bankruptcy and bankruptcy. For the country, it means tax reduction, economic growth slowdown, and GDP decline.

Reuters: China’s GDP to grow by only 2.8% in 2022

On December 7 of the same year, the CCP loosened and cleared the blockade without any warning or preparation. Afterwards, the epidemic broke out and impacted the economy and production activities. Various forecasts have once again downgraded China‘s economic figures.

The 2022-2023 annual report on the analysis and forecast of China‘s macroeconomic situation released by Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, in which the forecast figure for the annual economic growth rate in 2022 is 2.7%.

Wen Bin, chief economist of China Minsheng Bank, also made a forecast of around 2.7%. Another report released by Peking University HSBC Business School predicts that the annual economic growth rate will be 2.9%, which is slightly higher than 2.7%, but still below 3%.

In mid-January, a Reuters poll of dozens of economists showed that China‘s GDP growth in 2022 may be just 2.8%, down from a 3.2% growth forecast last October.

Excluding the 2.2 percent growth in 2020, when the outbreak first hit, it would be the worst economic performance since the end of the Cultural Revolution, the report said. The 10-year Cultural Revolution nearly collapsed China‘s national economy.

