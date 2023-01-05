[The Epoch Times, January 04, 2023]Li Qiaoming, the former commander of the Northern Theater Command of the Communist Party of China, resigned in September last year, until he appeared in a military report a few days ago, confirming that he has been promoted to the commander of the army. In recent years, there have been secretive personnel changes in the CCP’s military, and Li Qiaoming’s previous whereabouts are unknown, which once sparked rumors of a “mutiny”.

According to news from the WeChat public account of the Chinese Communist Army on January 3, the Chinese Communist Army will mobilize for training in 2023 that day. Army Commander Li Qiaoming made a mobilization speech, and Army Political Commissar Qin Shutong presided over the ceremony. The above information shows that Li Qiaoming has been the commander of the army.

According to public information, Li Qiaoming, born in April 1961, is a native of Henan. In May 2007, he served as the commander of the 124th Division of the 42nd Group Army of the Army. In April 2010, he served as the Chief of Staff of the Army’s 41st Group Army. In July 2013, he served as the commander of the 41st Army Group Army. In January 2016, he served as the deputy commander of the northern theater and the army commander of the northern theater. In August 2017, he was promoted to commander of the Northern Theater Command. In September 2022, he will no longer be the commander of the Northern Theater Command. He was a member of the 19th and 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and was promoted to general in December 2019.

The CCP’s military personnel adjustments are secretive. The first batch of generals promoted to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have their new positions exposed for the first time. More personnel changes can often only be disclosed indirectly from land media reports, or from the analysis of some clues.

On September 8 last year, Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China, held a promotion ceremony for Wang Qiang, the new commander of the northern theater alone. Li Qiaoming, the 61-year-old former commander of the Northern Theater Command, has gone missing, sparking rumors of being involved in line disputes and being involved in a “mutiny”.

But then at the CCP National Defense and Military Reform Seminar held on September 21, official news footage showed that 61-year-old Li Qiaoming was at the meeting.

On September 30 last year, the CCP’s CCTV news showed that on that day, the CCP’s troops stationed in Beijing visited an official exhibition. The footage of the report showed that Li Qiaoming was standing next to General Qin Shutong, the political commissar of the army.

At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held in October last year, the military’s top leadership has undergone a major shake-up.

In the list of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, there are 40 members from the army and the armed police force, and only 11 people are left in the 20th Central Committee, namely: Zhang Youxia, Zhang Shengmin, Miao Hua, Li Shangfu, Liu Zhenli, Li Qiaoming, Li Fengbiao , Yang Xuejun, Zheng He, Wang Ning, Zhu Shengling.

Wang He, a current affairs observer, told The Epoch Times on October 23 last year that the CCP’s military personnel had undergone a major change of personnel, highlighting Xi’s suspicion and unstable morale. Moreover, in recent years, the authorities have stopped announcing the personnel changes, which is even more mysterious. The current vice chairman of the Military Commission, Zhang Youxia, is 72 years old, and he was still retained by Xi, which shows that there are too few military generals who can make Xi feel at ease.

