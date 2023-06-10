The challenges of migrating human resources to the cloud

Although the concept of Cloud Computing has been incorporated into the corporate environment for years, the pandemic has accelerated the migration process in different sectors of organizations. Why is it so important to make the leap in the area of ​​Human Capital?

Alfredo Terlizzi, CEO of Workia, says that migrating HR management to the cloud implies incorporating technology into the company that facilitates the digital transformation process in the area. Currently, cutting-edge products offer cloud services, that is, they have an online Human Resources platform, part of a huge global network of remote servers that work as a single ecosystem.

Modern cloud HR products are typically delivered as SaaS (Software as a Service). The company takes care of the administration of technological infrastructure and the legal and evolutionary updates of the product so that its clients consume the HR software as a service without having to worry about its administration.

The application and modernization of the company’s technology is key to achieve human resource management that adds value to the Core of the business using the maximum potential and advancement of digital tools. The incorporation of SaaS products implies greater productivity in the management of the area, since it allows the reduction of administrative tasks and a better employer brand is generated for the collaborators.

The migration must begin with a shared vision of the highest authorities of the company. Understand that it is not a HR or systems process, but that it is a macro project of the company that will generate benefits for the business and each one of the collaborators.

Then, it will be important that the cloud provider offers: one application and not multiple integrated modules; product flexibility and scalability; agile implementation; innovation and continuous improvements; and integration capacity.

Technological obsolescence does not actually end up being technological, but cultural, with which it impacts the general results of the business, technology being the driver to achieve more and better results.