Camilo Blanes reveals to the media the details of his gender change: This is Sheila Devil

Las Camilo Blanes publications They have not gone unnoticed on social networks for a long time. The son of the singer Camilo Sesto has decided to change gender, days ago he asked the media and his environment to called her Sheila Devil. His disturbing photographs have not stopped worrying his followers and family.

The last thing that was known about Blanes is that she had started to hormonal in a worrying way, since he had acquired the hormones through the black market and without any type of medical supervision. She also revealed that she had decided to get teeth, and now, Sheila has given a few words to ‘Europa Press’ where He has told the reason for his transition and what his new life as Sheila Devil is like.

Sheila’s family is very concerned, through the networks, closely follow the life she is leading locked up in the mansion she inherited from Camilo Sesto. Her mother has spoken on television where she has said that she is in a limit situation and has asked for desperate help.

Now, Sheila has spoken before the media, the reporters of ‘Europa Press’ They have met a Sheila willing to settle all the controversies.

Her new life as Sheila Devil

The journalists first asked the singer’s daughter for his state of health to which Sheila replied: “Maximum anger? I heard”, began by saying between laughs, and added “I don’t know why but the words hurt me“So that he made clear all the versions and opinions that have been made public about him in recent weeks.

“First of all, what I want is find my individual path, know who I am, it is clear what is happening“, he explained. And about his relationship with his mother and the distance he has put in the middle, he added: “Why do we all have to stick together”, the “maximum concern” that exists about her, it is “controllable” said Devil for the ‘Europa Press’ microphones.

Devil claims that he has always been the same person

Regarding the gender change, Sheila assures that she has always been the same: “I am the sex that I have always been” judgment. He assured the media that he wants them to refer to her like this: “Camilín is boring, but not because I don’t like being my father’s son, my father will always be, I look like him to death”he added.

As for why she wanted to start the transition process now, Sheila has assured that “she had a strength like she wanted to achieve somethingI thought it was my masculine side“. “I said ‘this is not’, now I am very comfortable,” he added.

“If it bothers someone, maybe they have to look in the mirror moresince I see what I have to see, I do what I can do”, he released in response to all those for whom he has felt criticized.

“I’ve taken it to extremes and I’ve done it for a reason: to finish what I was doing, I hated it.” “Now I am very happy” concluded. Regarding her mother, Sheila was more uncomfortable with the subject. She assures that their relationship is fine, they talk a lot and she doesn’t feel any kind of hatred for anyone.