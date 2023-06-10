Hidrogenesse sign the soundtrack for the “Sand City” expo

Just a few weeks after releasing his soundtrack for Nacho Vigalondothe Barcelona duo Hidrogenesse presents the soundtrack of the exhibition “City of Sand” of the artist David Bestue.

“Sand City” (City of Sand) is an exhibition of the artist David Bestue curated by Marta Sesé that opens today Saturday June 10 at Fabra i Coats: Center d’Art Contemporani de Barcelona. The participation of Genís and Carlos has materialized in a twelve-minute song that you can only listen to at the installation, on the second floor of the Fabra i Coats building.

“Sand City” is a project that “contraposes the ideal and the real Barcelona”. Bestué himself argues that he wanted to “detect everything that has been forgotten in the history of Barcelona, ​​from 1979 to 2011; from the first democratic city council to the beginning of a new paradigm with the #15M movement”.

The composition of Hidrogenesse is a twelve-minute suite based on anecdotes and events throughout those years that have been pulverized by the passage of time and the devastating action of the city. It includes a handful of micro songs and a recurring chorus that reads: “Ciutat de sorra que tot ho esmicola/Al cor hi té una mola que roda, la mola, i fa sorra…” (City of sand that crumbles everything / In his heart there is a millstone that turns, the grindstone, and makes sand…)

More information about the exhibition in this link. On the other hand, we remind you that you can listen to the instrumental album on platforms "Sky full of alien ships"an instrumental album of electronic music composed at the request of the film director Nacho Vigalondo for "The alarm"his participation in the remakes of the series "Stories to not sleep". Right now, Hidrogenesse are putting the finishing touches to the original songs of the series "The Messiah" of Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvowhich will premiere in autumn on Movistar +.

You can see Hidrogenesse live in A Coruña (July 5, Atlantic Pride) and Bilbao (July 7, BBK Arenal).