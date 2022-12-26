Changyi-Changzhou high-speed railway opened for operation

Hunan enters the era of high-speed rail loop

Mao Weiming announced the opening

On the morning of December 26, the Changyi-Changsha High-Speed ​​Railway was officially put into operation, and Changde-Changsha can be reached in 59 minutes at the fastest. Since then, the land of Sanxiang has formed a high-speed railway loop, linking Hunan’s “golden” channel. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Mao Weiming attended the opening ceremony in Changde and announced the opening of the Changyi-Changhai high-speed railway.

(On the morning of December 26, the opening and operation ceremony of the Changyi-Changzhou high-speed railway was held in Changde. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Mao Weiming announced the opening and operation of the Changyi-Changzhou high-speed railway.)

Li Wenxin, deputy general manager of China National Railway Group, provincial leaders Li Dianxun, Zhou Nong, Li Jianzhong, Yi Pengfei, and provincial government secretary-general Deng Qunce attended.

The Changyi-Changzhou high-speed railway is an important part of the Yuxia passage and Hunan passage in my country’s “eight vertical and eight horizontal” high-speed railway network, and it is also the last link of the “city-to-city high-speed railway” in our province. The Changyi-Changsha high-speed railway has a total length of 154 kilometers and a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour. It will be opened in sections. Among them, the section from Yiyang to Changsha is 63 kilometers long, and there are three stations in Yiyang South, Ningxiang West and Changsha West. There are 3 stations in Hanshou and Yiyang South. After the Changyi-Changzhou high-speed railway is put into operation, it will form a high-speed railway channel around Hunan Province together with the Guizhou-Zhangzhou-Changzhou high-speed railway, Zhangji-Huaihua high-speed railway, and Shanghai-Kunming high-speed railway, connecting Changsha, Yiyang, Changde, Zhangjiajie, Jishou, Huaihua, Loudi and other places in series. Connecting Shaoyang and Hengyang, forming two high-speed rail lines in the province; the Changsha-Zhuzhou-Xiangtan Metropolitan Circle, the Dongting Lake Ecological Economic Zone and the Greater Xiangxi Tourist Circle are also “beaded into a chain”, forming a “4-hour economic and living circle” in the province. Improve the status and role of Hunan in the national comprehensive transportation hub.

(Before the ceremony, Mao Weiming learned about the construction of the project in detail. The above pictures were all taken by Zhao Chi, an all-media reporter from Hunan Daily)

According to reports, the province, especially the three cities along the route, will take the opening and operation of the Changyi-Changhai high-speed railway as a new starting point, give full play to the advantages of the province’s high-speed railway in the ring channel network, radiation driving effect and factor agglomeration, guide the city to optimize the layout, and lead industrial enterprises Accelerate the promotion of rural revitalization and make it truly a road of hope, openness, and happiness.