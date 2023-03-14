The underlying problem is that, despite the fact that normal flow on the roads was restored, the shortage of basic elements continues and the fear that the public order situation could get out of control. The main reason why some people prefer to remain sheltered is the rumor that has been growing about the incidence of the Clan del Golfo in the mining strike in response to the exploitation of some nine illegal dredgers, large machinery used for the exploitation of minerals. (mainly gold).

This armed group, one of the most violent in the current panorama of Colombia, has active presence in at least 17 departments of Colombia according to Insight Crime, departments such as Antioquia or Chocó being key, where they carry out activities such as micro-trafficking, drug trafficking, extortion, murder or illegal mining. The same that has now become the Achilles heel of total peace.

Until now, the disabling of these illegal dredges in Bajo Cauca Antioqueño is related to the entry of the Clan del Golfo to the mining strike, which in principle was for artisanal miners in the area. In the end, the situation escalated in such a way that it was discovered that the illegal group paid about 300,000 pesos to each person who participated in the excesses.

However, the straw that broke the camel’s back seems to have been the attack on the aqueduct system in Tarazá, which even deserved President Petro to publicly assure that the Clan del Golfo had broken the ceasefire. Although the armed group denies its participation in these events, the director of the National Police, General Henry Sanabria, assured Blu Radio that he was sure that this group carried out these actions to cut off the water supply to the police officers of the zone.