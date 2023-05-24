The city’s 12th national art popularization week and cultural center service publicity week activities start

Dance lightly, heart fly! On the morning of May 23, with the opening of the square dance public welfare training class in the Municipal Cultural Center, the city’s 12th National Art Popularization Week and Cultural Center Service Publicity Week was launched. In the next week, the Municipal Cultural Center will launch a number of special cultural activities to light up the artistic life of the masses.

“May 22nd to 28th is the country’s first cultural center service publicity week. We take ‘openness, integration, innovation’ as the theme, with urban-rural linkage, county (district) museum linkage, online and offline linkage, and multiple linkages as ideas, Innovatively hold this event.” Qin Heqing, curator of the Municipal Cultural Center, introduced that the content of this event covers theatrical performances, cultural lectures, public welfare training, exhibitions, etc., aiming to attract citizens to enter the cultural center, fall in love with the cultural center, and better satisfy the people. Cultural and artistic needs, improve the artistic literacy of the whole people.

Links: 1. Square dance public welfare training class, time: May 23 to 25; 2. Adult mixed choir public welfare counseling time: May 23 from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm; 3. Adult female choir public welfare Tutoring time: 3:00pm to 4:30pm on May 24th; 4. Adult Erhu public welfare class, time: 9:00am to 10:30am on May 24th; 5. Dunhuang dance public welfare class, time: May 27th 9:00 am to 10:30 am on Sunday; 6. Adult recitation class for public welfare, time: 9:00 am to 10:30 am on May 26; 7. Adult art public welfare class, time: 9:00 am to 5/24 11:00; 8. “Forge ahead on a new journey · Construct new Hebi” photography exhibition, time: May 1st to May 30th; 9. “Eternal moment, historical witness” old photo exhibition, time: May 1st to August 30th; 10. City Stars Choir Performance, time: May 22nd and May 24th, from 3:00 to 4:30 pm (the venues for the above activities are all in the Municipal Cultural Center).