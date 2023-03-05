The strong waves that have been recorded since early hours at sea caused a boat with about twenty tourists to capsize when it was heading to a square in Tayrona Park, leaving two dead and at least fifteen injured..

According to partial information, the fatalities are two women who lost their lives by immersion, despite the efforts that the crew of the boat and another nearby made to rescue the tourists.

While the coast guard boats arrived at the site of the maritime accident, which occurred in Punta Chengue, others that were passing through the place came to help and rescue the tourists.

According to one of them, Jader Fontalvo, the strong waves would be the cause of the overturning. He, along with other people who arrived at the scene, helped the shipwrecked and transferred them to the mainland.

News in development…