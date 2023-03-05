Home News Two died when a boat with tourists overturned in Tayrona
News

Two died when a boat with tourists overturned in Tayrona

by admin
Two died when a boat with tourists overturned in Tayrona

The strong waves that have been recorded since early hours at sea caused a boat with about twenty tourists to capsize when it was heading to a square in Tayrona Park, leaving two dead and at least fifteen injured..

According to partial information, the fatalities are two women who lost their lives by immersion, despite the efforts that the crew of the boat and another nearby made to rescue the tourists.

While the coast guard boats arrived at the site of the maritime accident, which occurred in Punta Chengue, others that were passing through the place came to help and rescue the tourists.

According to one of them, Jader Fontalvo, the strong waves would be the cause of the overturning. He, along with other people who arrived at the scene, helped the shipwrecked and transferred them to the mainland.

News in development…

See also  - 㷢 E--

You may also like

D1 Lonato / D19: As Binah holds As...

Chris Rock talks a year later about Will...

Brazil: Lula government intensifies fight against poverty and...

Macron and Bongo decided to preserve the forests...

The UN reached a “historic” agreement to protect...

Better in the Festhalle than in Schloss 1

Chen Laizhu uses perovskite to start the photovoltaic...

Iranian Government points out that the poisoning of...

The Hainan delegation reviewed the government work report...

DAX weekly outlook: DAX shortly before annual high...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy