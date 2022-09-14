Home News Kaifeng City’s normalized epidemic prevention and control work assignment meeting was held to continue to improve the level of normalized epidemic prevention and control capabilities to firmly hold the bottom line of no large-scale epidemics – Current Affairs
Kaifeng City's normalized epidemic prevention and control work assignment meeting was held to continue to improve the level of normalized epidemic prevention and control capabilities to firmly hold the bottom line of no large-scale epidemics

Kaifeng Net News All-media reporter Ye Sen and trainee reporter Ren Jiahui reported that on September 14, the city’s normalized epidemic prevention and control work assignment meeting was held at the city’s new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control headquarters. Mayor Li Xiangyu presided over the meeting and delivered a speech, emphasizing the need to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on epidemic prevention and control, the spirit of the important instructions, fully implement the requirements of the national video and telephone conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in the whole province, improve the normalization mechanism, strengthen normalization supervision, strengthen normalization supervision, and continue to improve normalization epidemic prevention and control. The level of control capability, and firmly hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics.

Vice Mayor Xu Chaowen attended the meeting.

The meeting notified the current problems in education prevention and control, cultural tourism prevention and control, traffic control, market supply guarantee and port prevention and control, enterprise (construction site) prevention and control, and rural prevention and control, and required each working class to have a deep understanding of the current epidemic situation. In the severe situation of prevention and control, we must always tighten the string of epidemic prevention and control, take the lead and play a coordinating role; when it is in place, ensure that the terminal is caught; take responsibility and strictly follow up the results. At the same time, adhere to the problem-oriented approach, and make sure that every day, specifically, and together, to form a strong joint force in epidemic prevention and control, and go all out to make up for shortcomings and plug loopholes to ensure that everything is safe.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to improve the normalization mechanism. Systematically summarize the experience and practices of epidemic prevention and control in our city, achieve “three specifics”, and continuously improve the level of prevention and control capabilities. First, the responsibilities should be specific, what to manage, and the work tasks, responsibilities, and standards should be accurately compacted to specific units to avoid work failure and scaffolding; second, the measures should be specific, how to manage them, and provide a full process, specific, and operable The work guideline should be “one type, one guide” and “one site, one guide”; the third is to be specific, to clarify who is in charge, and to strictly supervise and inspect. At the same time, all work classes and industry departments must fully solicit opinions from counties, districts, and grass-roots units, prevent them from becoming “wholesale stations” for work, and resolutely prevent them from being only “commanders” and “judges.”

The meeting emphasized the need to strengthen normalized supervision. The first is to strengthen daily supervision. All special work classes and various industry departments should be good “combatants”, not only providing specific guidance, but also charging forward and sinking to the front line, and working together with grass-roots staff to ensure that all preventive measures Control measures fell to the “last meter”. The second is to strengthen the current supervision. All special work classes and various industry departments should carry out inspection and guidance on the normalization of their respective fields to ensure that all incoming (returning) Bian personnel implement the reporting and registration system, and all personnel entering the site implement the “four inspections, one scan and one wear”. “Require. The third is to strengthen grass-roots supervision, weave a dense prevention and control system, and ensure that all kinds of places can be prevented and managed well.

The meeting called for strengthening normalized supervision. Carry out normalized supervision and inspection, give full play to the role of the sword of supervision, and ensure that all work is carried out in detail; implement the “double notification” system, and notify the territorial responsibility and the responsibility of the supervision department for the problems found in the inspection, so as to promote the county The districts and industry departments should work together, work together, and implement them as a whole; take responsibility seriously. Those who do not pay attention to their thinking, fail to implement their responsibilities, and fail to prevent and control the spread of the epidemic will be strictly held accountable in accordance with discipline and law. At the same time, increase the exposure of typical problems, and create a good atmosphere for building a line of defense together and fighting the epidemic together.

The meeting also put forward requirements for normalized nucleic acid testing of all staff with full coverage, high quality and high efficiency.

