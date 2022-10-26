Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter / Zhao Keyi Correspondent / Mo Xiaoqing) On October 25, the city’s epidemic prevention and control work video conference and the city’s new crown pneumonia prevention and control leading group (command) 102nd meeting were held, in-depth study Implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, fully implement the deployment requirements of the provincial teleconference, analyze the current situation faced by epidemic prevention and control, and conduct research, deployment and implementation of local epidemic disposal work. Chen Anming, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Commander-in-Chief of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Wu Xiaohui, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Mayor, and Executive Deputy Commander-in-chief of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, Feng Huiqiang, an expert of the Provincial Steering Group and the Second Inspector of the Provincial Health Commission Attend the meeting at the Heshan branch.

Chen Anming emphasized that it is necessary to deeply understand the severity and complexity of the current epidemic prevention and control situation, effectively enhance political acumen, strengthen the overall situation, and fully implement the important requirements of “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe.” According to the general strategy of “foreign defense import, internal defense rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, in accordance with the expert opinions of the provincial steering group, the city will play a game of chess, concentrate its strength, and make quick efforts to quickly “encircle, scour, and extinguish” the local epidemic situation. Realize the dynamic clearing of social aspects as soon as possible. First, we must strictly prevent the spread of the epidemic. Strengthen the force of circulation, mobilize elite soldiers, improve the construction of the “3+N” circulation system, set up “one point and one special class” for the important points involved in the activity trajectory of confirmed cases, adhere to the combination of point and face, and timely find the source of epidemic input and The source of infection of the case, quickly identify and control potential infected persons, decisively cut off the chain of transmission, do not engage in “fueling tactics”, and resolutely achieve “enclosure and non-proliferation”. Second, we must carry out high-quality nucleic acid screening. Adhere to the city’s game of chess, scientifically deploy nucleic acid testing capabilities, and give priority to ensuring full coverage and no omissions in key areas. Be patient, be vigilant, carry out classification and layering in an orderly manner, and ensure that key groups of people and key industry groups should be screened and checked. Third, we must realize the dynamic clearing of social aspects as soon as possible. Comprehensively strengthen social management and control, and further strengthen the prevention and control management of eight types of special places, as well as schools, construction sites, key enterprises, and industrial parks. Adhere to the leadership of party building, and let smart grid management play a greater role in epidemic prevention and control. All counties (cities, districts) should strengthen cooperation and make concerted efforts to fight the local epidemic in the shortest possible time, so as to ensure that the epidemic disposal work in our city is not delayed.

Wu Xiaohui emphasized that it is necessary to clearly understand the severity and complexity of the current epidemic situation, and strictly implement various measures in accordance with the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council and the work requirements of the provincial and municipal committees. It is necessary to effectively strengthen the flow and adjustment work, track and control all key epidemic-related groups as quickly as possible, and effectively surround risk areas and remove risk groups. Quickly and safely carry out isolation and transfer work, strengthen the standardized management and service guarantee of isolation hotels, and manage isolation places with higher standards, stricter requirements, and more detailed measures. It is necessary to add nucleic acid sampling points in key places such as industrial parks, consolidate the main responsibility of enterprises for epidemic prevention and control, and strengthen the epidemic prevention lines of special places and key places.

Feng Huiqiang pointed out that the development of this round of epidemic situation is complex and severe. Jiangmen should strengthen bottom-line thinking, estimate risks and difficulties more fully, deal with the local epidemic quickly and decisively, and firmly hold the bottom line of preventing a large-scale rebound of the epidemic. According to the “one case and one special class”, we will make deep and trace the source of dialysis, dynamically adjust the division of the “three zones” in a timely manner according to changes in the situation, timely and scientifically expand the scope of nucleic acid detection, and improve the quality and efficiency of nucleic acid screening. Continue to strengthen the construction of prevention and control capabilities such as transshipment isolation and “on-the-ground inspection” nucleic acid testing, so as to win the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control.

The meeting heard a report on the handling of the local epidemic in Heshan City.

The meeting will be held in all counties (cities, districts) in the form of video and telephone conferences. City leaders Cai Dewei, Liu Jie, Li Huiwen, Zheng Xiaoyi, Feng Xiaogang and Lai Yanfen attended the meeting.