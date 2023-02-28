China Weather Network News Today (February 28), the cold air continues to move eastward, and the cooling will mainly appear in the northern part of North China to the northeast. After the impact of the cold air, the temperature in the above-mentioned areas will rebound rapidly, and the temperature fluctuations in some parts of the Northeast can reach about 10°C. In addition, the rain and snow in the western region will expand eastward for a short time today, and there will be heavy snow in parts of Qinghai and other places.

The cold air is hard to stop and the general trend of warming up is that the temperature fluctuations in the Northeast region can reach about 10°C

Starting on the 26th, a new wave of cold air took the lead in affecting our country from west to east in northern Xinjiang. Yesterday, affected by the cold air, there were gusts of magnitude 6 to 8 in Inner Mongolia, southern Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning and other places, with local magnitudes of 9 to 10; sand blowing occurred in parts of southeastern Inner Mongolia, western Jilin, and northern Liaoning; on the 28th At 05:00 compared with 05:00 on the 27th, Xinjiang, central Gansu, Inner Mongolia and other places experienced a 4-8°C drop in temperature, and a local drop in temperature of 10-12°C.

Today, the cold air continues to move eastward, and the temperature drop will mainly occur in the northern part of North China to the northeast, with a drop of 6-12°C; on March 1, the temperature drop will spread to most of the central and eastern parts, and the temperature in some southern areas will also drop slightly; 3 The influence of the cold air on March 2 will gradually end.

On the whole, the northeast region is the place where the temperature fluctuates the most before and after the impact of this cold air. In the next week, the temperature in the Northeast will be like a “roller coaster”, and the temperature will rise and fall by about 10°C within two or three days. For example, in Harbin, the highest temperature was around 8°C yesterday, and it will drop to around 1°C on March 1, and then rebound quickly.

The south is less affected by the cold air, and the temperature in some areas will fluctuate slightly, but warming is the general trend that is difficult to shake. It is expected that from March 4th to 6th, the maximum temperature in Wuhan, Changsha, Nanchang and other places will reach 20°C or above, which will be the warmest this year, and the process of entering spring will be on the right track.

Today, the rain and snow in the western region briefly expanded eastward, and there was heavy snow in some areas such as Qinghai

Yesterday, my country’s precipitation was mainly concentrated in the western region. Monitoring shows that from 08:00 on the 27th to 06:00 on the 28th, light snowfall occurred in eastern Inner Mongolia, western Heilongjiang, and eastern Tibet; light to moderate rain occurred in central and western Yunnan.

Precipitation across the country is expected to remain weak today and tomorrow, and today, the range of rain and snow in the western region has expanded. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that today, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, most of Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, southern Xinjiang Basin, eastern Tibet, eastern and southern Qinghai, and eastern Gansu. Among them, southeastern Qinghai There is heavy snow in some areas such as other places. There were light to moderate rains in parts of southeastern Tibet, southern Sichuan, Chongqing, most of Guizhou, southern Hubei, central and northern Hunan, northern Jiangxi, southern Anhui, and northern Zhejiang.

Tomorrow, there will be light snow or sleet in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northern and eastern Heilongjiang, southern Xinjiang Basin, western and northern Tibet, and most of Qinghai. There was light rain in parts of southern Tibet, most of Hunan, central and southern Sichuan Basin, Chongqing, Guizhou, northern Yunnan, and eastern Taiwan Island.

The Meteorological Department reminds that the public in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and Northeast China should pay attention to the adverse effects of rain and snow on roads that may be slippery, icy, and low visibility on traffic and urban operations. In addition, winter and spring alternate seasons, and the temperature fluctuates greatly. The public needs to adjust their clothing in time according to the temperature changes to avoid catching a cold.