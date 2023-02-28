The 37th episode of Big Brother Vip 7 could not start with a tribute to Maurizio Costanzo. Alfonso Signorini, who knew him well, decided to make a long speech, which moved everyone a bit. The landlord gathered a huge applause from those present in the studio dedicated to Costanzo. Everyone stood up and followed Alfonso’s message, who then concluded it all by pointing out that Maurizio loved shows and that he was closely following the events linked to the most spied on house in Italy. He often called Signorini the next morning to tell him about him on the bets. Costanzo knew all the competitors of the various editions and this evening Alfonso dedicated a moving thought to him:

Today we cannot begin otherwise than like this. We gave our greetings to Maurizio. What struck me this afternoon is seeing the immense tribute of love that people have dedicated to him. A wave of affection, well true. There wasn’t a person in Piazza del Popolo who hadn’t written a sense of sadness and gratitude in their eyes. For us it was just Maurizio. My mum and dad told me ‘Mauritius begins’. Today he was in that square with his humanity, his intelligence. He loved to end his interviews by always asking ‘what’s around the corner’. A question that he allowed to prelude a hope for an afterlife. I believe that today, at least I like to think and hope, Maurizio has found an answer to his question.

The episode continued with the van-gate, the case starring Edoardo Tavassi, Edoardo Donnamaria, Micol Incorvaia and Nicole Murgia. But first Alfonso asked Antonino Spinalbese how he is proceeding with Ginevra Lamborghini. The hair stylist said he hasn’t seen the former roommate since the last episode. “They tell me the opposite”, however, declared the conductor. It can be said that this appointment was mainly about what happened that night in the van.

At a certain point, attention was also shifted to Antonino Spinalbese, who wanted to have his say from the studio, but was silenced by Signorini. The evening went on with the affectionate gestures that Donnamaria and Nicole Murgia have exchanged in recent days. In particular, Edoardo revealed during the live broadcast to Antonella that he had touched Nicole’s breast that famous night in the van. Gieffina herself confirmed, but also specified that the former face of Forum simply touched for a dwarf according to the prosthesis.

Not only that, Nicole was keen to clarify that she is not attracted to Donnamaria:

“That there is attraction on my part, no. That on Edoardo’s part, and I don’t think so, there is an attraction I really don’t think. I am serene in my intentions. I wouldn’t do it like that”

In the confessional, Antonella alone gave birth to an outburst, but not many viewers believed in her tears. Many have called her an unconvincing actress on social networks. Meanwhile, Fiordelisi declared that for her part their relationship is over. And, in fact, Donnamaria himself has pointed out that for some time now their story has taken a turn that goes towards the definitive break. A heated confrontation that saw Antonella, Edoardo and Nicole protagonists in the living room later. During this phase of the episode, an embarrassing scene was also created.

GF Vip 7: Nicole Murgia eliminated, Orietta vents and Daniele reopens the doors to Oriana

The eliminated of the 37th episode is Nicole Murgia with 7.3% (Oriana 19.5%, Nikita 19.3%, Antonella 15.8%, Donnamaria 13.7%, Micol 12.4%, Tavassi 12%). In the living room, tension has risen between Edoardo and Antonella. In the studio everyone seems to take the side of Fiordelisi. But Orietta Berti appeared with an outburst on Antonella, during which she lashed out against Nikita Pelizon, who had nothing to do with it:

“Antonella this is gold that gives you your Edoardo to win over Oriana and Nikita. I’m glad he woke up and so did she, because . And don’t make drama, be a normal woman, be yourself. You are arrogant true, Nikita is too corny and fake. Now I’ve let it out and I don’t take the drops”

In the studio, Alfonso made a Donnalisi fan speak, who loudly invited the two gieffini not to put an end to their love story. “This is a taste of what’s out there”said the host. “Antonella I am a theater actress and you are acting love. Please, a little less. Recite, it really shows”screamed another spectator in the studio instead. “I don’t think you can say that about a girl who is sick”Donnamaria declared to defend Fiordelisi.

The focus then shifted to Oriana Marzoli and Daniele Dal Moro. Seeing the clips in which the Venezuelan appears jealous and annoyed, the gieffino seems to have become aware of the fact that there is a real interest on her part. Therefore, Daniele said he was ready to get closer to Oriana. Subsequently, Alfonso reserved a very welcome surprise for Antonella: in the garden he met her friend Ilenia.

GF Vip 7: the nominations and the arrival of Pierpaolo Pretelli in the studio

Before the nominations, Signorini revealed the date of the final to the competitors: April 3, 2023. From tonight the dynamics of the game will change as regards the nominations: there will no longer be favourites, televoting will always be elimination-based and the first finalists will be elected shortly. Thus began the nominations, which led to televoting: Nikita, Antonella, Donnamaria, Sarah and Tavassi.

Onestini nominated Nikita;

Tavassi nominated Antonella;

Davide appointed Donnamaria;

Nikita nominated Tavassi;

Jael appointed Sarah;

Alberto nominated Nikita;

Micol nominated Antonella;

Milena nominated Sarah;

Oriana nominated David;

Andrea nominated Oriana;

Sarah nominated Tavassi;

Donnamaria nominated Nikita;

Antonella nominated Micol;

Daniele nominated Donnamaria.

During the nominations, Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli they confirmed that serenity has returned between them. The former gieffino arrived in the studio live, making various ironic jokes. It seems that peace has arrived after the crisis thanks also to the intervention of Alfonso Signorini. A hit and run for Pretelli in the studio, which revived their fans.

Antonino and Geneva after the GF Vip: what’s going on

Alfonso Signorini showed the competitors the kiss taken in the studio between Antonino and Ginevra Lamborghini. The conductor took the opportunity to ask Spinalbese for information on how they are proceeding outside the house.