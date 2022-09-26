Yesterday, under the influence of the cold air army, the northeast wind was blowing strongly in Xiamen at night, and the autumn was getting stronger. The meteorological department predicts that the city will be mainly cloudy in the next three days, and the temperature difference between day and night will continue to be large. Citizens should pay attention to changing clothes according to temperature changes. Today, the cold air will continue to be majestic and bring strong winds; tomorrow, the cold air will begin to decline, and the subtropical high will rise again.

The cold air in the north has made the “Autumn Tiger” a lot more tame. Yesterday, the highest temperature at this station of the Municipal Meteorological Observatory was 30.8°C during the day and dropped to 23.1°C in the morning. Under the control of the northerly airflow, the northeasterly wind in the urban area was strong, and a northeasterly wind of magnitude 7 appeared in the coastal area.

As the saying goes, “the north wind is cloudy and rainy before the autumn (the beginning of autumn), and the north wind is dry to the end after the autumn.” Today, Ludao continues to be controlled by the cold air, and there will be northeast winds of magnitude 6-7 and gusts of magnitude 8-9 along the coast. Compared with the warm and humid southerly winds, the northeasterly winds are cold and dry. This powerful desiccant will keep our city in good weather with high autumn and cool air. The minimum air humidity is only 45%, which is relatively dry. Therefore, experts reminded that citizens should pay attention to adding water, and properly eat seasonal fruits and vegetables such as pears, lotus roots, and apples that nourish the lungs and promote body fluid.

Starting tomorrow, the cold air will weaken, the subtropical high will strengthen, and the highest temperature during the day will gradually rise, but the temperature difference between day and night will be large. Citizens should pay attention to changing clothes in time to avoid catching a cold.(Xiamen Daily reporter Zhu Daoheng)

【Xiamen Weather】

The highest temperature today is 31°C

today

Cloudy to sunny 24℃~31℃

tomorrow

Cloudy to sunny 25℃~32℃

Data source: Xiamen Meteorological WeChat Official Account

【Ocean Forecast】

Released by Xiamen Marine Environmental Forecasting Station

■ High tide: 00:24 and 12:30

■ Low tide: 06:30 and 18:38

■ Surface water temperature: 27.5℃ to 30.0℃

■ Wave height in the southern waters of Xiamen Island: 1.0m to 2.0m light to medium waves

Original title: The cold air will subside from tomorrow, Xiamen will welcome the temperature up to about 33 ℃ by the end of the month

Responsible editor: Fang Di