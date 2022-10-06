

The cold wave affects the national temperature for two days after the end of the National Day holiday



China Weather Network News Today and tomorrow (October 6-7), the temperature in most parts of my country is still low. The middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River and other places are 6-10 ℃ lower than the same period of the year, and the highest temperature in many places is only about 15 ℃. Please keep warm during the holidays. In terms of precipitation, the main rainfall areas are located in the Jianghan and Jianghuai areas, and the precipitation intensity gradually weakened.

Yesterday, the cooling effect of my country’s cold wave came to an end. Most of Jiangnan, the eastern part of Southwest China, and some parts of northern South China cooled by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius, and localized more than 8 degrees Celsius. The large-scale high temperature weather in the south ended, and the highest temperature in many places in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River Below 15°C, the coolness is overwhelming.

Today and tomorrow are the last two days of the National Day holiday. The temperature in most parts of my country is still lower than normal, and there is a slight cooling in the northwest region, the eastern part of the southwest region, the southern part of Jiangnan, and the eastern and northern parts of South China.

The temperature in Huanghuai, eastern Southwest and the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River was the most obvious, 6-10℃ lower than the same period of normal years. Among the cities, the highest temperature in Hefei, Wuhan, Nanjing and Changsha is still maintained at around 15°C, and in Chongqing it is only 16°C. The weather is cooler. Please keep warm.

From the 8th to the 10th, there will be a new round of cold air affecting most of the central and eastern regions. The temperature will drop by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius, and some areas will be 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. The rest of the time in early October will be in a low temperature pattern. spend.

Jianghan and Jianghuai will have more rain today and tomorrow, and the precipitation will increase in the northeast and other places the day after tomorrow

In terms of precipitation, today and tomorrow, the main precipitation areas are located in the Jianghan and Jianghuai areas, and the precipitation intensity gradually weakens. The day after tomorrow, the precipitation in the northeast and other places will increase.

Specifically, today, the mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang, most of Tibet, the southeastern and central parts of Northwest China, the western part of Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, Jiangnan, southwest China, southern China,TaiwanThere are light to moderate rains in parts of the island and other places. Among them, there are heavy rains (25-45 mm) in parts of southeastern Tibet, southern Henan, central Anhui, central and southern Jiangsu, northwestern and eastern Hubei, southern Sichuan, and northeastern Chongqing. ).

Tomorrow, most of Tibet, the southeastern and central parts of Northwest China, northern North China, most of Jianghuai, Jianghan, Jiangnan, Southwest China, southern South China,TaiwanThere are light to moderate rains in parts of the island and other places. Among them, southeastern Tibet, northeastern Hainan Island,TaiwanThere are heavy rains (25-45 mm) in parts of the northeastern part of the island and other places.

The day after tomorrow, southeastern Inner Mongolia, western Northeast China, Liaodong Peninsula, southeastern Tibet, western Jianghuai, most of Jianghan, northern Sichuan Plateau, eastern Southwest China, southern Sichuan Basin, southern Guangxi, Leizhou Peninsula,TaiwanThere are moderate to heavy rains in parts of the island and other places. Among them, western Liaoning,TaiwanThere are heavy rains (50-90 mm) in parts of the eastern part of the island and other places.

Meteorological experts reminded that some areas in Chongqing, Hubei, Henan, Anhui and other places still have heavy rainfall today, and attention should be paid to preventing secondary disasters. The public should pay attention to traffic safety when traveling in rainy days. With the increase of rainfall, the meteorological drought in Hubei, Anhui and other places will ease to some extent, while the rainfall in Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian and other places south of the Yangtze River is still scarce, and the meteorological drought will continue to develop. It is necessary to do a good job in drought relief.

