The natural and cultural diversity of Guatapé It has been a hallmark that stands out in the Colombian region. This municipality has a reservoir of blue waters and a huge batholith 220 meters high that captivate tourists, celebrities and now businessmen from the country.

According to the New York Times, Guatapé is an ideal place to invest and according to the real estate association Lonja de Propiedad Raíz de Medellín y Antioquia, more than 55% of home buyers in this region are not really from this area and more than 40% buy for investment.

The municipality recently received a investment of more than 15 million dollars for the construction of the Water Nest, the first hospitality forest in the world. This innovative hosting model will set a trend that provides a unique experience within common areas and a green environment.

One of the companies that integrates this architectural project is LOKL, a Colombian platform for collaborative investment in real estate projects. Together with them the team is made up of Startupa real estate group with more than 20 years of experience in the sector; Soulland, who supported the construction of the Arvi Ecotourism Regional Park; the study of OA+ architecture, who has put his signature on works such as Indie Lab, el Sumario or Alce Negro; among other organizations.

The work will begin in 2023 and will be built 50 nidas of different triangular structures that will be suspended from the ground, in the middle of a peninsula surrounded by more than 1,200 pine trees that will be preserved with a type of architecture that does not impact the environment.

“With this model, we redefine the concept of traditional hotels and identify the needs of the new tourist. In addition, we integrate work and vacations in the same place and time, joining the global trend of Workation”, highlighted Camilo Olarte, founder and CEO of LOKL.

The workation mentioned by the CEO of LOKL, is defined as the ease with which people can continue working and disconnect at the end of their day’s obligations, in a hotel environment that offers a variety of activities.

“In short, you have to understand that hotels are not only a place to sleep and eat, but also to meet, collaborate, socialize, enjoy, dream, experience, feel, connect, among many other sensations and experiences that you should seek”, indicated Camilo Olarte.

El Nido de Agua will have spaces like the FireNest or the StoneNest, a couple of unique restaurants of conscious gastronomy and the WellNest, a space to meditate and find yourself. In addition to the yacht club, where users have a dock, sports shop and hybrid spaces with different activities.

The LOKL executive stressed that this type of project will generate a great economic and social impact in the region, being a sustainable and growth construction that supports local workers and regional brands.

“In addition to generating a social impact and preserving the environment with an eco-friendly alternative, we also plan to create the first ‘hospitality’ school in Guatapé within the facilities, to promote and boost the skills required for tourism entrepreneurship” , concluded.