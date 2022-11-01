Huasheng Online, October 31st, in 2021, the comprehensive output value of Hunan tea industry will exceed the 100 billion yuan mark. Recently, the 23rd Central China (Hunan) Agricultural Expo “Hunan Black Tea” brand promotion and “Pick up the tea to Beijing” event sponsored by Hunan Provincial Supply and Marketing Cooperative Association, Hunan Provincial Department of Commerce, etc. were held in Changsha. .

The reporter learned from the organizing committee of the Agricultural Expo that five regional public brands of “Xiaoxiang tea, Hunan black tea, Anhua dark tea, Yueyang yellow tea, and Sangzhi white tea” have formed in the Hunan tea market. development pattern.

Data show that this year, only Hunan black tea produced 75,000 tons, with a comprehensive output value of 25.2 billion yuan, driving 1 million tea farmers out of poverty and becoming rich. Ma Yanqing, a member of the party group and deputy director of the Hunan Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said that in the face of the normalized epidemic situation and the uncertain international situation, the Hunan tea industry must be based on a new stage of development, boost the revitalization of the Hunan tea industry, and strengthen the brand for agriculture and agricultural modernization. Set up typical demonstrations to make new and greater contributions to agricultural efficiency, farmers’ income, and rural revitalization.

Yang Likai, deputy director of the Hunan Provincial Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives Council, said that this “Carrying Tea to Beijing” swearing-in meeting is expected to strive to build the brand of Hunan tea and rapidly increase the influence of “Colorful Hunan Tea” through continuous innovative publicity and marketing methods. Strengthen, expand and expand the Hunan tea consumption market, speed up the construction of the “Colorful Hunan Tea” industrial cluster, strive to build an industrial support pole, and promote the high-quality development of 100 billion Hunan tea.

It is reported that “Wucai Xiang Tea” covers 5 public brands including “Xiaoxiang Tea”, “Hunan Black Tea”, “Anhua Dark Tea”, “Yueyang Yellow Tea” and “Sangzhi White Tea”. “Tea flavor”, “spiritual tea flavor” and “natural tea flavor” are called “five flavors of tea and Hunan”, which correspond to the five flavors of life.

Taking the “Colorful Xiang Tea” industrial cluster brand as the starting point, Hunan Province is committed to building the tea industry into a leading industry that promotes rural revitalization and regional economic development. In 2021, “Wicai Xiang Tea” was approved as a project for the construction of advantageous industrial clusters by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and the construction of Wucai Xiang tea industry clusters began to be officially implemented and comprehensively advanced.

Yang Likai believes that it is necessary to dig deep into the Hunan tea culture, tell the story of the “Colorful Hunan Tea” brand, innovate publicity and marketing methods, and promote and promote the high-quality development of the Hunan tea industry.

■All media reporter Zhang Hao