My readers and listeners have heard me ringing and walking in the procession with the airport that the poor oligarchs of Manizales have tried to build among the hills of the municipality of Palestina. I have read and reread, poked around and protested in all shades about the stupidity of not only insisting on continuing to do so but also injecting money from the national, departmental and municipal state.

In order to find some way to sanction this untouchable stupidity, the Comptroller General of the Republic began an investigation process in 2013 against the contractors of embankments 8 and 10. Whoever managed the alleged achievement of the Manizalitas was at that time and for almost 4 years Luis Felipe Mejia.

However, reviewing the papers of the comings and goings that this process has had, which was ruled for the second time last week, gives the curious situation that Mr. Mejía was not tried but he has served since the beginning of 2020 as Delegate Comptroller of Infrastructure, position in which he was ratified by Controller Rodríguez.

I don’t have a magnifying glass to understand how they got him out of the Fiscal Responsibility Process, but just remember that he was the manager then, and he was for 4 years, and that he now occupies such an important position, the Comptroller, instead of earning some applause timid of those of us who have criticized this deceit, should have declared the process void alleging not only that counter-evidence and flagrant injustice but also because the treatment and trial of the minority partner (4%) of the consortium smells bad above the legal solidarity that is wielded in the ruling.

I do not understand by what wisdom the subordinates of the Comptroller, Garcia Estrada, Jojoa Santacruz and Guevara Vargas did not see those outbursts so evident at the time of the ruling. The other Colombians who are interested in finally stopping the hemorrhagic stream that has never satiated the poor oligarchs of Manizales, cannot accept that in the face of so much evidence the Comptroller’s Office limped and that process would not have been nullified to make a real one. .

