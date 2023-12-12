The Constitution enters enterprises to create a legalized business environment – Jiangmen Federation of Industry and Commerce launches a series of “National Constitution Day” publicity activities_Southern Network

Jiangmen City Federation of Industry and Commerce Marks 10th National Constitution Day

Southern Network News (Text/Yang Jiahong Correspondent/Guangdong Business Xuan) December 4 this year is the 10th National Constitution Day. This year marks the 60th anniversary of Comrade Mao Zedong’s instructions to study and promote the “Maple Bridge Experience” and the 20th anniversary of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions to uphold and develop the “Maple Bridge Experience”. In order to strengthen the study and publicity of the Constitution, carry forward the spirit of the Constitution, safeguard the authority of the Constitution, and promote the comprehensive implementation of the Constitution, the Jiangmen City Federation of Industry and Commerce adopts “home activities” in accordance with the 2023 Jiangmen City “Constitution Publicity Week” activity plan and the notice requirements of the Provincial Federation of Industry and Commerce, combined with the actual work + special activities + theme days”, a series of publicity activities for “National Constitution Day” were carried out.

The leadership of the Jiangmen City Federation of Industry and Commerce attaches great importance to this “National Constitution Day” event. Comrade Zeng Jinjun, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group, led all the staff of the agency to study the Constitution and emphasized: All personnel of the agency are required to take the lead in learning and using the law, and in accordance with the requirements of Jiangmen City’s 2023 “Constitution Publicity Week” theme activity, carry out in-depth special activities of “Constitution into Enterprises” in the city’s Federation of Industry and Commerce system. It is necessary to actively play the important role of constitutional propaganda and education in the field of private economy, focus on the key points of the rule of law, and highlight the publicity that “the rule of law is the best business environment.” Give full play to the role of the people’s mediation organization of the Chamber of Commerce and the lawyer service group, and combine the mechanisms of “Hundred Law Firms and Hundreds of Associations”, “Legal Physical Examination” and “Three Advances in the Law” to deepen the practical activities of “I do practical things for the masses” and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s ” The directive that “private enterprises and private entrepreneurs are our own” has been implemented.

As a member of the Jiangmen City Legal Popularization Joint Meeting, the Jiangmen City Federation of Industry and Commerce participated in the 2023 Jiangmen City “12.4” Constitution Publicity Week themed law popularization event and the 45th anniversary of the reform and opening up of Jiangmen City held by the Jiangmen City Legal Popularization Office in Xiasha Park, Jianghai District on December 2. At the Rule of Law Achievement Exhibition, lawyers from Guangdong Guangneng Law Firm, a member of the Jiangmen Federation of Industry and Commerce Legal Service Group, were invited to carry out legal consultation and legal publicity activities.

On December 7, Jiangmen City Federation of Industry and Commerce mobilized representatives of various urban federations of industry and commerce, business associations, and entrepreneurs to participate in the 2023 “Constitution Publicity Week” and “Serving the Real Economy Law Firms Work Together” special action organized by the Guangdong Province Federation of Industry and Commerce in Shanwei City. The presentation event was broadcast live online. During the “National Constitution Day” publicity week, Jiangmen City Federation of Industry and Commerce also carried out a series of activities on the theme day of “Constitution into Enterprises” to deeply study and publicize the Constitution, tell the story of the Chinese Constitution well, so that the spirit of the Constitution can be deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, and unite efforts with the spirit of the Constitution. On December 1, the Taishan City Federation of Industry and Commerce held a publicity event with the theme of “Learning to Apply the Constitution and Operate in Legal Compliance” at Taishan Guangsheng Household Products Co., Ltd., with nearly 30 people from the company’s management, employees, and cadres and employees of the Federation of Industry and Commerce participating. The Jiangmen City Federation of Industry and Commerce mobilized chambers of commerce to consciously study the Constitution and carry out legal publicity and education. For example, on November 29, the Zhejiang Chamber of Commerce in Jiangmen City organized members to conduct special studies on the 2023 Constitution Publicity Week themed legal popularization activities; on December 7, the Fujian Chamber of Commerce in Jiangmen City held a publicity event on the construction of a safe Jiangmen.

After a series of activities, Jiangmen City Federation of Industry and Commerce fully understood the importance of constitutional publicity and education in the private economy, effectively promoted the work of Jiangmen City Federation of Industry and Commerce in optimizing the business environment, governing enterprises according to law, and building a legal culture and escorted Jiangmen City. The high-quality development of the private economy builds a judicial “firewall” for the safe development of member companies.

