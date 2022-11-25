Home News The countdown in Friulian and the tree that lights up: the magic of Christmas returns to Udine




The march towards Christmas has begun. Shortly before 7 pm, the mayor Pietro Fontanini, after a countdown in Friulian, lit up the tree in via Lionello, sponsored by Boutique Dodo-Bortolin, and then the one in piazza Duomo.

At the same time, the lights along the streets were turned on, including the great comet on the embankment of Piazza Libertà. “We thank Paularo for giving us the trees for this Christmas”, said Fontanini before passing the word to Paularo’s colleague Marco Clama: “We are proud to have brought a piece of our land to the city”, admitted the Carnic mayor .

Councilor Maurizio Franz thanked the sponsors who helped the Municipality to illuminate Udine: Ceccarelli, Bortolin, CrediFriuli, Confindustria, Sereni Orizzonti and Arriva Udine. Among those present, the councilor Sergio Bini, the president of the regional council Piero Mauro Zanin, parliamentarians and local administrators.

