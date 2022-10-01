[The Epoch Times, October 1, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xiao Lusheng reported) Recently, a 39-year-old couple in Shanghai entrusted colleagues to help with nucleic acid testing when they knew they had symptoms. The two were charged with criminal charges. The man was accused of being Liu Xiaoning, deputy director of the Shanghai Shenwan Hongyuan Research Institute.

On October 1, Shanghai officials reported that Liu Mouning (male, 39 years old) and Chen Mou (female, 39 years old) and their wife, knowing that Liu Mouning had unwell symptoms and might be infected with the CCP virus, went to and from public places many times. He also entrusted colleagues Dai Mouyu (male, 38 years old) and Dai’s girlfriend Pan Mou’an (female, 27 years old) to do nucleic acid testing on their behalf.

Later, Liu Mouning and Chen Mou were diagnosed, causing the spread of the epidemic.

At present, Liu Mouning and Chen Mou are under criminal investigation, and Dai Mouyu and Pan Mouan will be administratively punished after they are released from isolation.

After the news was released, a message was posted on the Internet, saying, “Liu Xiaoning, deputy director of Shenwan Hongyuan Research Institute, New Fortune Platinum analyst; Dai Mingyu, researcher of Shenwan building materials industry.”

“Daily Economic News” reported on the 1st, people familiar with the matter revealed that the matter is true.

As of press time, Shenwan Hongyuan Research Institute has not publicly responded to the matter.

The Epoch Times reporter called the institute, but no one answered.

Public information shows that the deputy director of Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Research Institute is indeed Liu Xiaoning. Liu Xiaoning has been researching the public utility industry for a long time and was named “Platinum Analyst” in the 2021 New Fortune Best Analyst Awards. In recent years, Dai Mingyu and Liu Xiaoning have jointly signed and published research reports many times.

The netizen said: “No wonder, the leader’s life is not voluntary.” “The boss arranged for the researcher below to do the nucleic acid on behalf of him, and the younger brother also wanted to show it. I didn’t expect the boss to be really tricked, and it was a trap.”

Shenwan Hongyuan Research Securities Research Institute once issued a document saying that Liu Xiaoning joined Shenwan Research Institute in 2009, and his main research covers public utilities, environmental protection, coal, non-ferrous metals, new energy, chemicals, oil and gas and other industries; he has also won the “Shanghai Youth Top-notch”. Talent”, “Shanghai Young Financial Talent” and other titles.

