“We are still a long way from using androids capable of working with us.” Giorgio Metta, head of the Italian Institute of Technology (Iit) and “father” of the robot with the appearance of an iCub child, comments on the promise of Elon Musk. At the Ai Day 2022 event, held in Palo Alto, California, he presented the prototype Optimus. Aim to make it happen quickly a robot capable of perceiving the surrounding environment and people to work alongside us without hurting anyone or breaking anything.