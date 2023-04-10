Hespress from Casablanca

The Court of Appeal in Casablanca referred the file of the famous plastic surgeon, Hassan Al-Tazi, and those with him to the session, after the investigative judge finished issuing the referral decision.

The court set next Thursday as the date for the start of the trial of the doctor known as the “Doctor of the Poor”, where he and the rest of the defendants, including his wife and brother, will appear in an arrest case before Judge Ali al-Tarashi.

According to the sources of the electronic newspaper, Hespress, the investigating judge kept the charge of human trafficking in the indictment against the Tazi doctor and those with him.

It was also decided, according to the same sources, to pursue and participate in those arrested on charges of forging administrative and commercial documents.

The investigating judge at the Court of Appeal had listened to a group of declarants who were contacted by a woman claiming to do charitable work for patients in the Al-Shifa clinic owned by Tazi, as well as the arrested defendants, and worked to conduct a confrontation between them.

According to Hespress sources, the confrontation that took place between the defendants sparked disputes between Al-Tazi, his wife and his brother, during which accusations were exchanged among the followers of the case.

The Public Prosecution decided to prosecute the Tazi doctor and those with him for the felony of human trafficking, by luring people and exploiting their weakness, need and fragility for the purpose of exploitation in carrying out criminal acts by a criminal gang, through polygamy and habituality, and committing them against minors under the age of 18 who suffer from the disease.