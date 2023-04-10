The Triple Crown Series fans know that the Kentucky Derby is a crucial race. It is the first leg of the Triple Crown, followed by the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. This means that the champion of the Derby is automatically a Triple Crown hopeful if that horse would pursue the other two races in the series.

More than granting the first ticket to the Triple Crown Aspirant, the Kentucky Derby was participated by the fiercest fillies and colts of their generations since 1875.



In this article, we’re going to name the greatest thoroughbreds in the history of the Kentucky Derby.

Donerail

Sired by McGee out of Algi M, this bay colt was owned and trained by Thomas P. Hayes. Donerail was the winner of the Kentucky Derby in 1913. He earned an entry here because his victory was the biggest longshot win in the history of the Kentucky Derby. Roscoe Goose mounted him in the race.

His trainer, Hayes, wasn’t really sure about joining the Derby with Donerail because the expenses may not be worth the risk, but Goose convinced him to register Donerail. With odds of 91–1 against him, this colt’s success in the Derby was the biggest upset in the history of the race.

Secretariat

The name “Secretariat” is familiar to all horse racing enthusiasts. Also known as “Big Red,” this champion American thoroughbred racehorse was the ninth Triple Crown Series titleholder. If online betting were already a thing in 1973, Secretariat might have topped FanDuel’s kentucky derby picks, among many other betting sites. He earned five Eclipse Awards in his entire career, and two Horse of the Year awards as a two-year-old and a three-year-old respectively.

Besides winning the Triple Crown, Secretariat set an undisputable speed record for all three races: Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes. This is what made him the most remarkable horse of all time.

Seattle Slew

This dark bay horse was bred by Ben S. Castleman and trained by William H. Turner Jr. and Douglas R. Peterson. Jean Cruguet mounted him to victory in the 1977 Kentucky Derby.

Seattle Slew is another Triple Crown champion, following Secretariat in 1977. Moreover, he stands with Justify as the only two horses with undefeated races before winning the Triple Crown Series. This colt was awarded the 1977 Horse of the Year and ranked ninth in the Blood-Horse magazine’s List of the Top 100 U.S. Racehorses of the 20th Century. He has sired some of the most successful thoroughbreds in the industry, like A.P. Andy, who won the Belmont Stakes, and Swale, who won both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes.

Spectacular Bid

Spectacular Bid is the record-holder of the fastest 1 1/4 miles on the dirt. He won both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes. Unfortunately, he only placed third in Belmont Stakes because of a foot injury before the race, ending his quest for the Triple Crown title. He soon recovered from the injury and conquered the Marlboro Cup, redeeming his reputation as a champion thoroughbred. He was undefeated in nine races as a four-year-old, earning him the American Horse of the Year in 1980.

Genuine Risk

Sired by Exclusive Native out of Virtuous, Genuine Risk became the second filly to win the 1980 Kentucky Derby, along with Regret (1915) and Winning Colors (1988). Genuine Risk was also one of the only two fillies who participated in all Triple Crown races.

She finished second in the Preakness Stakes after being carried wide by Codex, the race champion. Codex’s jockey Ángel Cordero Jr. also allegedly hit Genuine Risk in the face with his whip. Unfortunately, the disappointing scene didn’t disqualify the champion from the race. Genuine Risk also placed second in the Belmont Stakes.

Monarchos

Monarchos was a grey colt bred by James D. Squires. He was trained by John T. Ward Jr. and owned by John C. Oxley. He won the 2001 Kentucky Derby and became the second horse to finish the Kentucky Derby in under two minutes. He holds the record of 1:59.97 for 1+1⁄4 miles, trailing Secretariat with 1:59 2⁄5. No horse ever smashed the two-minute barrier after Monarcho in 2001. He finished sixth in the Preakness Stakes and third in the Belmont Stakes. Monarcho also won the Florida Derby in the same year.

Smarty Jones

Smarty Jones was owned by Roy and Patricia Chapman and trained by John Servis. The colt talmost clinched the 2004 Triple Crown Series after winning both Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. Unfortunately, he only came second in the Belmont Stakes. This thoroughbred received the U.S. Champion Three-Year-Old Colt in 2004. His other major awards include Count Fleet Stakes, Southwest Stakes, Rebel Stakes, and Arkansas Derby.

Final Thoughts

All fans of the Kentucky Derby might not agree with all the horses we have included in our list. However, based on records and milestones, these thoroughbreds have proven legendary in their own ways. There are many others to mention, and perhaps we will list another set of these champions in a separate article next time!