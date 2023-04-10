After delving into the previous name of Google, a curiosity that you may not be aware of, let’s return here to refer to a situation in which one could encounter while making use of the popular search engine. In fact, it could also have happened to you to come across the “unusual traffic” screen.

In other words, the latter can appear on the screen following a certain search, presenting a writing that could potentially not be the most “understandable”. On this page, in fact, it usually reads: “Our systems have detected unusual traffic coming from your computer network. This page checks if it is really you who is sending the requests and not a robot“.

This is usually also followed by information relating to the IP address and so on. In any case, to “go further” to the page and be able to go back to searching, simply pass the appropriate CAPTCHA (the “I’m not a robot” which requires you to select certain images, so to speak). But why does this page appear? To explain it is the same company of Mountain View.

In fact, on the official Google support portal it is explained that everything is related to thedetection of automatic trafficor to “sending searches from a robot, computer program, automated service, or search extraction service” or “use of software that sends searches to Google to determine a site or web page’s ranking on Google“.

In short, it is a way to verify that the searches are done by a human being. In any case, there are various reasons why everything could appear on the screen, starting from the use of a VPN service, up to the use of certain plug-ins related to the browser.

It is also recommended to reset the modem/router, in case you continue to see the screen, as well as, in more advanced cases, check for the presence of malware and/or contact your network administrator. It seems for the rest, according to the reports of some users, that everything can occur temporarily even if a good number of consecutive searches are performed quickly.