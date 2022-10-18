On the morning of October 17, Comrade Xi Jinping came to his Guangxi delegation to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to discuss the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party with the representatives. The atmosphere was warm.

The arrival of the general secretary made the Guangxi delegation rejoiced, and the delegates spoke enthusiastically. Five representatives expressed their opinions on the report based on the actual situation, and spoke on the issues of striving to write a chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Guangxi, forging a sense of community of the Chinese nation, protecting the landscape of Guilin, developing characteristic agricultural industries, and continuously deepening independent innovation.

Zhu Xuelan, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, is the secretary of the Party branch and director of the village committee of Shanping Village, Cangwu County, Guangxi. It is her greatest wish to lead the villagers to live a good life. In the past ten years, through building roads, connecting tap water, and developing characteristic industries… Shanping Village has gradually achieved poverty alleviation and prosperity. The country is the people, and the people are the country. Zhu Xuelan said that the general secretary always keeps our people in mind.

Zheng Zhiming, the representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, is the chief skill expert of Guangxi Automobile Group Co., Ltd. and the head of the national skill master studio. The revitalization of science and education and independent innovation are what he reported to the general secretary. Zheng Zhiming said that after returning home, he will learn new knowledge, new skills and new technologies together with the employees, and continue to develop more innovative products to repay the society.

Yang Ning, the representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, is the secretary of the general party branch and director of the village committee of Jiangmen Village, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Guangxi. In 2010, Yang Ning, who had just graduated from college, resolutely returned to his hometown to become a college student village official. In more than ten years, from the remote Miao Village in the remote countryside to the beautiful countryside where the fruits are fragrant, Yang Ning said that he once made an oath that as long as he still works hard, he will always do things for the villagers!

