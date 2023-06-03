The day Nico Hernández appeared on ‘La voz’

Nico Hernández’s first performance on ‘La Voz Kids’

The renowned musical performer has earned the affection and admiration of an entire country, who feels identified with their covers, singles and artistic representations.

Nico Hernández appeared at the audition with the song ‘I give you love by J. Nieves and K, Vásquez, his hearing was impeccable. Even the jury Fanny Lu highlighted the style and vocal capacity of the young star.

“You have everything from the look, vocal capacity, style”, expressed the jury.

After several performances on the stage of ‘La Voz Kids’ sees the young promise moved, and reveals the secret to success.

“My secret is to unite my guitar with my voice”, were the words of Nico Hernández within the program.

In the video you can see the pride of the artist Fanny Lu in front of the growth of her pupil.

“You know how much I love you and how much I admire everything you do, you have the soul of an artist”, expressed the singer.

Without a doubt, the interpreter has established himself as a promise of music and each time he surprises his fans more with his great performances.

It should be remembered that recently Nico Hernández released a new single with popular music singer Pipe Bueno titled ‘Una Noche’, production that is now available on all digital platforms.