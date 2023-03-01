In the past February, the temperature in most parts of the country was higher than normal, and entering March, the warmer pattern in most parts of the country will continue. However, today (March 1), due to the cold air, the temperature in North China, Huanghuai and other places will drop. After the cold air is over, the temperature will rebound quickly. In addition, there will be weak rain and snow in the southwestern region and other places in the next three days, and most of the central and eastern regions will be sunny and dry, so pay attention to hydration.

The decline of cold air shows that many places in the south are making great strides into spring

Yesterday, affected by the cold air, gusts of magnitude 6 to 8 appeared in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei, western Liaoning, Jilin, and central and eastern Heilongjiang, with local magnitudes of 9 to 10. At 5:00 today, compared with the same time yesterday, parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, central and eastern Heilongjiang, central and eastern Jilin, Liaoning, northern Shanxi, and northern Hebei experienced a temperature drop of 6-10°C, and local temperatures dropped by 14-18°C.

Today, the impact of this round of cold air will come to an end, and the Northeast, North China, Huanghuai and other places will generally experience a 2-6°C drop in temperature. After the impact of the cold air is over, the temperature across the country will rise sharply again.

In March, most parts of the country will continue to be warmer. It is expected that from March 4th to 5th, there will be a wave of record high temperatures in many places from the northeast to the south of the Yangtze River. The ℃ line will reach the southern part of North China. In cities such as Harbin, the highest temperature on February 27 was 9°C, setting a new high this year. Today, the highest temperature dropped to 1°C. After that, the warmth escalated, and the highest temperature on Saturday will reach more than 10°C.

Although the temperature fluctuations in the south are relatively small, the overall temperature rise is also considerable. The steady warming trend will make the south take a big step into spring, and the spring in parts of Jiangnan and other places will be significantly earlier than usual.

It should be noted that the recovery of the maximum temperature is in full swing, but the temperature rise of the minimum temperature is relatively weak. In the coming week, the temperature difference between day and night in most parts of the country will remain above 10°C or even 15°C. People who go out early and return late should still pay attention to adding clothes to keep warm and avoid catching a cold.

In the next three days, there will be more precipitation in the southwest, and many places in the east will be sunny

In terms of precipitation, in the next few days, my country’s overall precipitation will be weak, with rain and snow mainly appearing on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, southwest, and northeast. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that today, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of southern Xinjiang, northern and eastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, southern Gansu, northeastern Inner Mongolia, central and eastern Heilongjiang, and northern Jilin. Among them, southeastern Heilongjiang Local heavy snowfall (5-8 mm) in parts of the country and other places; light rain in parts of southern Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, southwestern Hubei, central and western Hunan, eastern and northwestern Yunnan, and western Guangxi.

Tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of southern Xinjiang, northeastern Tibet, eastern Qinghai, southern Gansu, and northern Heilongjiang. Among them, there will be local heavy snow (5-8 mm) in the mountainous areas of southwestern Xinjiang. ; Parts of eastern Gansu, southern Shaanxi, eastern and southern Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, eastern Yunnan, Hunan, western and northern Guangxi experienced light to moderate rain.

The meteorological department reminded that in the next three days, there will be weak rain and snow in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, Southwest China and other places. The public should be alert to the adverse effects on traffic such as slippery roads, icy roads and low visibility. After that, most of the country will enter a period of scarce precipitation, the weather will be sunny and dry, and the public should pay attention to replenishing water.

[Responsible editor: Gao Linlin]