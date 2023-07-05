The Democratic Forces Front condemns the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden

A statement of disapproval

The Front for Democratic Forces party, while following the complicity of the Swedish authorities with the extremist protests, which burned a copy of the Noble Qur’an in the city of Stockholm, in the context of the Hajj and Muslim celebrations of Eid al-Adha, to express its strong condemnation and denunciation of this reprehensible approach that supports racist acts of extreme extremism and sowing discord.

And the Front for Democratic Forces party, while expressing its condemnation of the repeated attack on the Holy Quran by hateful extremists from Sweden, considers that this insistence and surveillance exposes the selectivity of Swedish society and the state in their adherence to the system of democracy and human rights as they are universally recognized, and which cannot contradict under any justification. He was with the international efforts seeking to spread the values ​​of tolerance, moderation and mutual respect between peoples and countries.

The Front for Democratic Forces party, which in all its analyzes and positions evokes in all its analyzes and positions the developments of the international situation that have taken a bleak turn at this stage, warns of new and great dangers, after right-wing, fascism and racist tendencies have become foci of infighting and geopolitical tension. It warns of the danger of the growth of these reckless expressions in Sweden. Noting that other heavenly books have never been burned by Muslims, even the extremists among them, under any circumstances.

The FDF party, while praising Morocco’s firm diplomatic position in its refusal to “disrespect the Muslim faith in this way”, renews its appreciation for the efforts of the Kingdom of Morocco under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in supporting pluralism, tolerance, coexistence, dialogue, and confronting discrimination, terrorism and violent extremism, and expresses its great concern at what it observes in such cases. These societies are subject to a double standard of human rights and fundamental freedoms, in light of the transition from social care to the care of hatred and deviance from noble human values.

It was issued in Rabat on June 30, 2023.

Signature: Mostafa Benali

Secretary General of the Democratic Forces Front

Related