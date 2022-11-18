Primaries on February 19, nominations by January 27: those who join the new party by the start of voting in clubs, at the end of the constituent phase, will be able to run for leadership of the Democratic Party. Based on what has been learned, it is the draft of the proposal that will be brought to the assembly of the Democratic Party on the timing of the congress. The date of the primaries may vary in the event that they impact on that of the regional ones. In any case, times are tighter (initially they were scheduled for March 12) also thanks to a three-week compression of the vote in the circles, which will establish who are the two candidates who will compete in the primaries.

In addition to the appointment of the new secretary, there is already talk of amending the statute. The Assembly of the Democratic Party convened for tomorrow morning actually starts the congress of the Democratic Party. An appointment which is reached after the tensions of the last few days but which, in a few hours, sees the political agreement reached with the mediation of the secretary Enrico Letta holding up. The date of February 19, 2023 remains on the table as the main option for the primaries, with a cut of almost a month on the initial program. The agenda of the meeting, which is held “partly in presence and partly remotely to facilitate the participation of the delegates”, as specified by the Pd himself, provides for: changes to the national statute, insertion of the transitional rule for the initiation of the congressional procedure; national constituent committee. In essence, the Assembly puts its hand to article 12 of the Statute, the one that provides for times, deadlines and rules for the choice of the new secretary, while it is article 4 that identifies the “fundamental subjects of the democratic life of the Party”. Among other things, the real possibility for outsiders, starting from other forces such as Article 1, to take part in the constituent dem depends on these changes. Tomorrow’s meeting, which in the initial project was supposed to be purely technical, is registering a certain number of accessions in attendance and therefore of interventions. For this reason, the Democratic Party had to look for a more spacious location than the national headquarters to host the Parlamentino dem, the building of geographical maps.

In fact, the debate could expand to other topics. Like the petition for the advance of the Congress in January which will be presented by the signatories (over a thousand), such as Alessandra Moretti and Alessia Morani: «There is no way for the new leadership to manifest itself in March», explained Moretti. In the Assembly, among others, a “current cut” Odg should also be presented in the wake of the appeal presented a few days ago by Marianna Madia and Lia Quartapelle. But, in the background, the most heated debate is always the one on the names of possible candidates. “The hope is that the assembly will find a solution that is as shared as possible on the times and methods” of the congress, said Dario Nardella, who in the meantime has already launched an assembly for November 27th. Elly Schlein, in an interview with La Repubblica, dictated her recipe for the left, specifying that “big changes don’t move on the backs of individual trajectories”. Stefano Bonaccini is also expected in Rome, returning from an institutional trip to California. But on the eve of the dem Assembly there is the hypothesis of a candidacy of the governor of Vincenzo De Luca: “It is very likely”, admits a big name from the Southern Democratic Party. The governor of Campania would pick up that area of ​​the South capable to bring together governors, local administrators, parliamentarians and both national and local dem leaders, who in recent days had already struck a blow, expressed intolerance for an internal debate lacking clear words on topics such as «the international position of the party», «the Mezzogiorno» and «the Democratic Party understood as a national party, not just a part of the country», explains a manager of this area.