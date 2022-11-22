LATISANA. Again in the lower Friuli area, the diesel band is back in action. A 50-year-old haulier reported to the carabinieri that he had suffered the theft of over 600 liters of diesel: he had parked the vehicle in the industrial area of ​​Latisana, where someone forced the caps that close the tanks and stole the fuel.

The soldiers of the Arma della Compagnia di Latisana are investigating the incident. In this period, also due to the increase in fuel prices, diesel thefts are not uncommon. Vehicles left parked for a rather prolonged period of time often end up in the crosshairs of criminals.

It is probable that the thieves used a van with a few cans on board to load the stolen diesel.

A few days ago, still in the lower Friuli area, but in San Giorgio di Nogaro another coup had been scored with the same modus operandi. On that occasion, two hauliers were targeted, a Ukrainian citizen and a colleague originally from Bosnia, who had parked their vehicles in the industrial area. Someone had forced the caps that close the tanks and 200 liters of fuel had been stolen from one of the vehicles and 600 liters from the other, for a total damage of around 1,500 euros.

An illicit turnover which, according to estimates, is worth billions and which weighs heavily on the pockets of the victims: in fact, to carry out the theft of fuel, the tanks and supply pipes are often damaged and the owners are forced to carry out repairs which can cost hundreds of euros.

About a month ago, another “diesel gang” was broken up. They operated on weekends, when construction sites remained unattended. They emptied the tanks of the vehicles and stole the fuel. Two people had been arrested and a third reported as part of the “Simon” operation of the Carabinieri of Gradisca d’Isonzo. A 29-year-old and a 42-year-old from Lestizza had gotten into trouble, recipients of a precautionary custody measure in prison. A dozen thefts carried out in Rivignano Teor, Pavia di Udine, Remanzacco, Cervignano and Aiello del Friuli. Twelve thousand liters of diesel stolen.