The Discreet Journey: Cubans Secretly Planning to Immigrate to the United States

Secret Immigration: Cubans Using Parole to Leave the Country Discreetly

Havana, Cuba – Nidia, a Ministry of Transportation employee, has her suitcase packed and spends her afternoons practicing English in anticipation of her upcoming departure. However, she has kept her plans to immigrate to the United States using parole a secret from her colleagues. Nidia is just one of the many Cubans who prefer to maintain silence until they are already on the plane.

The parole program, implemented by the US Administration since January of this year, allows for a covert immigration process to take place until the individual is ready to leave the country. Since Nidia is neither applying for family reunification nor political asylum, she can avoid the interview process at the US Consulate in Havana. Additionally, she does not have to undergo medical examinations or collect her visa from the Embassy. Instead, the entire process is handled between her and her sister, who serves as her guarantor for the parole, through email communication.

Nidia explains, “My sister registered me in February, and I will likely receive a notification soon. She and her husband have a stable financial situation. He is even a federal employee, so they meet the requirements for processing the parole application. They requested it for me, my husband, and my 16-year-old son.”

Maintaining secrecy is crucial for Nidia, who is a member of the Communist Party but retains her membership more out of habit than ideological conviction. She clarifies, “I almost don’t go to meetings anymore, but in my current position at the ministry, it would have been very challenging without the party card. I don’t want to jeopardize my position, so I prefer not to say anything until I’m ready to leave.”

The exact number of Cubans in similar situations to Nidia is difficult to ascertain. As of last July, over 38,000 Cubans had been approved for parole, with more than 35,000 already entering the US. However, it is expected that the number of individuals in the process is significantly higher.

Damián, who successfully traveled to the US through the parole mechanism last April, recalls his last days in Cuba and at his former job at a pro-government radio station. “I didn’t tell anyone anything,” he says. “When they informed me of the parole approval and my uncle bought me the ticket, I went to see the station director and asked to leave. He didn’t show any surprise and immediately responded, ‘You are the fifth person who has come to tell me the same thing in less than two months.'”

The reasons for maintaining discretion vary among individuals like Yoandra, an employee at the state telecommunications company ETECSA. Revealing her imminent departure could create complications for her future, even if her immigration application is not approved. Yoandra explains, “If they never approve me to emigrate, I will have to continue working here. I don’t want to be labeled a ‘worm’ in advance.”

In hospitals and strategic workplaces, such as the Unión Eléctrica y Aguas de La Habana, managers fear losing valuable employees. “We have had cases where employees inform us just a day or two before their departure, but there have also been instances where we found out only when they were already abroad,” laments Magdalena, a worker at Cuba-Union Oil (Cupet). Some individuals even exploit the system by taking vacation or unpaid leave, traveling to the US to secure their residency papers, and then returning to Cuba without revealing their intentions.

This discretion, however, comes with a cost. Melba, a resident of La Víbora, has refrained from informing even her family members about her plans to immigrate, fearing they might take advantage of her situation. She explains, “If I tell them that I’m leaving, they will come to my apartment and try to assess everything I own.” Melba emphasizes the potential risks, stating, “People have gone down this path, including military personnel, Communist Party members, and even extremists who organized acts of repudiation against nearby opposition members.”

The secrecy surrounding the parole program has led to a blurred line between those who are still in the country and those who have already left. A young journalist who criticized the government on social media left Cuba using the parole program. Melba concludes, “Nobody knows anymore who is using it and who isn’t. We only find out when they are already on the other side.”

The number of Cubans opting for parole is expected to continue rising, with individuals hoping to secure a better future for themselves and their families. As the immigration process remains discreet, many will continue their silent preparations until their departure day arrives.

