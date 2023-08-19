Home » The Mexican government finds two dead migrants abandoned by traffickers
The Mexican government finds two dead migrants abandoned by traffickers



The National Institute of Migration (INM) of Mexico rescued the bodies of two migrants who were left inert in a desert while trying to reach the US along with other people.

“In coordination with authorities of the three levels of government, (the INM) located in the desert area of ​​the state of Coahuila the bodies of two Mexican people who lost their lives in their attempt to cross the border irregularly,” the agency explained. it’s a statement.

He also pointed out that a search deployment is being carried out for two other victims, since the survivors reported that four were dead.

The INM specified that the tragedy occurred while a group of 16 Mexican migrants tried to cross the border through the desert area located between the municipalities of Cuatro Ciénegas and Ocampo, in Coahuila.

However, on the way they were abandoned by human traffickers, known in that country as “polleros”.

“Last Tuesday, August 15, the Border Patrol of the Office of Customs and Border Protection of the United States (CBP for its acronym in English) informed the INM about the insurance of 12 Mexicans who are part of that group“he added.

The witnesses revealed that four of their companions had died on the road and provided the approximate location, so the Beta Ciudad Acuña Group, a Coahuila security force, coordinated with federal, state, and municipal authorities to mount air and ground search operations.

“The Beta Acuña Group of the INM and the other authorities continue with the brigades to locate the other two people; the institute will announce the advances it has on the whereabouts of the compatriots », he assured.

