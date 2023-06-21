Home » The district government held an exchange symposium to study and implement the spirit of the important instructions given by General Secretary Xi Jinping when he inspected Inner Mongolia to further promote the theme education Yu Lixin’s speech-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network
District-level agencies held an exchange symposium to learn and implement the spirit of the important instructions given by General Secretary Xi Jinping when he inspected Inner Mongolia to further promote thematic education Yu Lixin's speech June 21, 2023

　　News from this website(Social media reporter of Inner Mongolia Daily Song Shuang)On June 20, the district-level organs held a symposium on studying and implementing the spirit of the important instructions given by General Secretary Xi Jinping when he inspected Inner Mongolia, and further promoting thematic education exchanges. The five major tasks assigned to Inner Mongolia by General Secretary Xi Jinping and the two major events of building a “model autonomous region” in an all-round way.

Yu Lixin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, Secretary-General, and Secretary of the Work Committee of the directly affiliated organs attended and delivered a speech.

The meeting emphasized that the party organizations at all levels of the district-level organs should carry out in-depth and practical education on the theme, and take the spirit of learning the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping when he inspected Inner Mongolia as an important content and priority content. Work hard and achieve results; implement the important requirements of learning to be positive, promote the resolution of the “three excesses, three deficits, and three slowness” problems, deepen the construction of a clean and honest government, support the “two establishments” with practical actions, and achieve “two maintenances”.

