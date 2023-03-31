Original title: The downstream of Miyun Reservoir will add 36 kilometers of river sections with water

News from our newspaper (Reporter Wang Tianqi) Yesterday, the Municipal Water Affairs Bureau jointly dispatched surface water sources such as Miyun Reservoir, Baihebao Reservoir, Yaoqiaoyu Reservoir, and Beitaishang Reservoir in the Chaobai River Basin, and started the multi-path ecological water replenishment combining main and tributary streams. Among them, the total replenishment capacity of Miyun Reservoir is about 40 million cubic meters.

At 9 o’clock yesterday, the Miyun Reservoir opened the gates of the Baihe Power Station in the direction of Baihe, controlling the flow of 2.5 cubic meters per second, and replenishing water to the Chaobai River Basin through three paths, with a planned replenishment of 14 million cubic meters. The first path is to replenish water to the main channel of the Baihe River through the flood discharge gate of the Baihe Regulatory Pool. The flow rate is controlled at 1 cubic meter per second, and 5.5 million cubic meters of water will be replenished; the second path is to replenish water to the Shahe River in Miyun District through the Miyun Reservoir Regulation and Storage Project. , the flow rate is 0.5 cubic meters per second, and 3 million cubic meters of water will be replenished; the third path is to enter the Jingmi Diversion Canal through the Gongzhuangzi Sluice Gate to the Lishishan Diversion Gate, and replenish water to the Xiaozhong River. The flow rate is 1 cubic meter per second, and the water supply will 5.5 million cubic meters.

At 10 o’clock yesterday, the Chaohe Water Transport Tunnel of the Miyun Reservoir was also opened to replenish water to the Chaohe River.

The spring ecological replenishment of the Chaobai River aims to continue to promote the groundwater conservation of the Mihuaishun water source and the recovery of the ecological environment of the Chaobai River. The replenishment is expected to last for about two months. During the period of ecological water replenishment, in line with the working principle of making good use of limited water resources, the water affairs department will closely track the water replenishment process, optimize dispatching measures according to the actual flow conditions of each river, and dynamically adjust the replenishment flow, striving to realize the flow of Chaobai River in the Beijing section The duration is not less than 50 days, and a 36-kilometer river section with water is newly added below the Miyun Reservoir. While providing a strong water source guarantee for the ecological recovery along the Chaobai River and creating a good habitat for animals and plants to thrive in spring, it will also form an effective supply for the Mihuaishun groundwater reserve area, and further promote the coordinated restoration of the surface and underground of the Chaobai River Basin.

(Editors in charge: Bao Congying, Gao Xing)

Share for more people to see