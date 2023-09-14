the draft of the “Operational scheme” to support the certification of platforms has been published | Agid.gov.it

In line with the “open” carried out throughout the process of defining the Technical Rules, AgID makes the draft of “ available to all those operating in the e-procurement chainOperational scheme” to support the certification process of digital procurement platforms, to collect any observations from the market.

The Technical rules for e-procurement platformsprovision adopted by the Agency for Digital Italy pursuant to thearticle 26 of legislative decree n. 31 March 2023, n. 36provide for the definition and subsequent publication by AgID, in agreement with the ANAC and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers – Department for Digital Transformation, of the “Operational Scheme”.

You can download and consult the draft and the documents attached from the section “Attachments” located at the bottom of this page. Interested parties can send their contributions to AgID via the email eprocurement@agid.gov.it no later than September 20thafter which the Agency will proceed with the publication of the final version of the document.

To find out the entire process on the definition of the Technical Rules for digital procurement, AgID invites you to consult the playlist published on the Youtube channel dedicated to innovative procurement and e-procurement, where the recordings of all public discussions carried out starting from March 2022 are available.

Furthermore, to view and download all the contributions produced by the Agency, as well as those received from other entities in the sector, simply access the section dedicated to the e-procurement technical rules on the Agency for Digital Italy website.