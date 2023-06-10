The Ecuadorian Virginia Limongi participates in the international fashion concert in Venice.

ENTERTAINMENT

CMIV stars in a reverse journey to offer the best of Latin American and Caribbean fashion, Venice is the perfect setting to unite this charm of yesteryear with the fascinating expression of the peoples of the new world.

Virginia Limongi in fashion concert

CMIV is a fashion projection platform that creates the perfect setting to link the big European brands and the new geniuses of Latin American and Caribbean fashion.

Antonia Jean, creative director of the project, along with Giannina Azar and other designers were present at the first edition, being able to change the perspective that Latin America is in the third world when it comes to fashion. The special guests in the first edition were Luis Fonsi and Agueda López. Generating curiosity and impact in prestigious media such as: L’Officiel de París, ADN Kronos, Hola España, Hola Dominican Republic, Paradis, People en Español, among others.

Within the second edition of the Venice International Fashion Concert project, the model and TV presenter Virginia Limongi will take part as one of the special guests parading for renowned designers such as the Dominican Giannina Azar, one of the most prolific and recognized in the international fashion field; Thalia, Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, Yuri, Chiquinquira Delgado, Britney Spears, Gaby Espino, Natty Natasha, Maluma, are part of the long list that have dazzled wearing their designs, Erick Bendaña, Nicaraguan designer, among others.

The event will take place in the city of Venice, Italy, from June 9 to 11, 2023. Virginia has been recognized by Antonia Jean, director of CMIV since her participation in March of this year in the Fashion Week fashion show in Los Angeles, also highlighting the magnificent work he does representing Ecuador through his leadership in the Latino influence sector in recent years.