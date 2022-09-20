September 20, 2022 4:08 pm

Much has rightly been written about Irene Papas, a Greek actress and singer who died at the age of 96 on September 14. Her work with directors such as Elio Petri, Costa-Gavras and Francesco Rosi was remembered; we talked about her about her Penelope on television about her who made her very popular in Italy at the end of the sixties, and about her Hollywood friendships with Katharine Hepburn and Marlon Brando. It has also been written of her beauty that she went through intact the second half of the twentieth century and the beginning of the new millennium. An ancient beauty, many say. Yet, reviewing the photos and films today, and listening to her voice in interviews and records, we discover that the beauty of Irene Papas was very modern. It is the beauty of a woman who has gone through the twentieth century experiencing all the contradictions and demands of liberation and who has embodied the aesthetic ideals of different eras, from the glamor of the fifties to neorealism, and who has given a face to the deepest essence of his country: Greece.

Papas is very modern when, in 1980, she talks about her work as an actress and how she tried, for example, to give Cleopatra back to her figure as a powerful and intelligent woman and to take off that nineteenth-century image "of a secretary a bit ' flirtatious trying to win over the boss ". And she is modern when, in the late 1970s, she records the song ∞ (Infinity) with the Greek progressive rock band Aphrodite's Child founded in 1967 by Vangelis and Demis Roussos. The piece is part of 666, an ambitious and cumbersome biblical-themed concept album released in 1972 and which sees Irene Papas improvise on a text that says: "I was, I am, I am to come" ("I was, I am and I am about to come "). Papas transforms this verse inspired byApocalypse ("I am he who is, who was and who will come") in an orgasmic crescendo that, between panting and screaming, should, according to Vangelis, evoke "the pain of childbirth and the pleasure of mating". ∞ (Infinity) when it comes out it causes scandal and still impresses today, especially because it seems to float in a gray area between I love you…me neither by Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg and the excruciating vocal experiments of another great Greek interpreter: Diamanda Galás. A curiosity: some of those pants were sampled, in 1990, by Michael Cretu in Principles of lustfor his Enigma project, which mixed Gregorian chants and ambient pop in a vaguely kitschy way.

After the release of 666 Aphrodite's Child disbanded but Irene Papas remained in contact with Vangelis, who in those years embarked on a career as an electronic experimenter and composer of soundtracks. It is 1979 when Papas and Vangelis meet at Nemo Studios, a recording studio that the Greek musician had created in the heart of London in 1975 equipped with synthesizers, keyboards, sequencer e drum machine last generation. Vangelis will use Nemo Studios until 1987 and here will compose soundtracks as memorable as those of Blade runner by Ridley Scott e Moments of glory by Hugh Hudson, with whom he will also win an Oscar. Papas and Vangelis begin to select the pieces of Odes, an album of Greek folk songs backed up by dense electronic arrangements. Ample space is given to the magnificent voice of Irene Papas who often sings a cappella and, as an actress as she is, she manages to give urgency and breath to her lyrics, all sung in Greek. Often Odes an album is defined new age, an umbrella term so broad that it means nothing. This collaboration is fascinating because it straddles two eras and two different sensibilities. On the one hand it is rooted in the seventies, in progressive rock and folk-prog, on the other it is a pioneering electronic music album already projected in the eighties with an aesthetic that today we would define ambient-folk or, for the more imaginative, folktronics. The album opens with a march, The forty brave, a song that recalls the Greek war of independence against the Ottoman Empire. Forty valiant men set out for Tripoli, in the Peloponnese, and their advance is accompanied by the thundering voice of Irene Papas who alternates with a five-voice male choir. The piece is accompanied by a video in which we see Papas striding along the crowded streets of today's Athens. Vangelis' arrangement is solemn, with military parade percussion and the tolling of bells. The small orange tree instead it is an intimate song, a reflection in a few lines on the beauty that fades and on the unstoppable cycle of the seasons. With the Fire dancean instrumental piece, you enter more properly in the prog field: an ambitious composition divided into various movements, punctuated by rapid keyboard solos.

