The end of flattery! – Naibaat

There was a time when PTI chief Imran Khan used to praise him in his face, he would get shy, this was the sign of his “shyness”. His name was “Sharma Ji”, when someone praised his good deed too much, he would stop him, saying to him “Just shut up, I know everything”. I am doing this when he had not entered politics yet, many people think that the “disease” of politics in Pakistan is probably because they become rich and philanthropic. But there is a doubt, there are few cases of the extremity of flattery of politicians and rulers. This incident was told to me by a member of the Non-League assembly by saying about one of his colleagues, the non-League member of the assembly, “No one leaves a stone unturned in the pleasure of Bade Mian Sahib, but once one of my colleagues beat me.” What happened was that we both members of the Assembly came to London to visit Mian Sahib. It was the month of Ramadan. After finishing, my colleague member of the assembly said to him, “Mian Sahib, I get the happiness of Umrah every Ramadan, this time I did not go for Umrah, this time I got the happiness of seeing you only.” , which is a greater blessing for me than Umrah”, Mian Sahib smiled after listening to him and peeled a banana with his hand and presented it to him, while I was deprived of the privilege of taking a banana from the blessed hands of Mian Sahib”. Later, I said to my collegue member of the assembly, “Yar tu te biga e chool niklia ain, ja te ani khushamad karni si meno pehalan dis da, main ve tere jini kar leinda”. Listen to another incident, a “ruler-in-chief” was walking briskly towards his helicopter after completing a tour of a district, accompanied by a crowd of provincial ministers, senior civil and police officers, MLAs, and media persons. While running away with them, suddenly a woman’s voice was heard from the crowd, she was calling someone “Umar” in a loud voice, a senior officer in the convoy said to his SP, “Find out who this woman is and Who is “Umar” calling?” SP had just turned back when the woman said “Hazrat Umar” in a very loud voice, then the ruler turned back from a high position and started asking her, “Bibi, you are addressing me. ?”, she said, “Yes, I am addressing you because to me, you are Hazrat Umar of this era.” With the great “honor” bestowed upon me, did the media listen to him or not?” Well, they listened to the woman’s problem, tried to bring a few tears to their eyes, and said to a senior officer standing by, “This Solve the problem immediately and tell me.” Later that woman met the officers or not? Is the problem solved or not? Did he have a problem or not? Nothing is known about this, in fact, such events are “fixed” by themselves so that the glory of the rulers can be seen in the media and public, some of our politicians and rulers hold themselves to this level of “purity”. As if he is not a human being (Nu’uz-Billah), a prophet, a prophet or a saint, his “Khan Sahib” has crossed all limits in this matter, he has repeatedly associated himself with the examples of the Holy Prophet Efforts have been made, he has not yet been caught by anyone, otherwise, the way his words and some actions are, the way he repeatedly commits blasphemy, there would have been someone else in his place, people would have scratched him. Khan Sahib never made any difference between speaking and selling, his “followers” are also like that, he used people of all ages for his nefarious purposes, he even limited the use of children and women. The next day, a child said, “There are only two lucky (fortunate) parents in the world, one Hazrat Abdullah and Bibi Amina whom Allah blessed with a son like him and the other Ikramullah Niazi and Shaukat Khanum who were blessed by Allah.” Blessed with a son like Imran Khan. Hearing this from this child, my tears stood up. It was clear that this child has been taught this lesson. I put this thing, Khan Sahib must have been happy to hear this, it is possible that he called the child in the separation and congratulated him and gave him an autograph on his shirt, and also thanked his parents. What if you told your child something about me that I was actually thinking of saying about myself for a long time, now the lack is only so much that one day a child or girl can say this. There was only one “great man” born in the world whose life we ​​all Muslims should follow and that is Imran Khan. Do, let me request them through their “mentor” “Stop it now, there is an end to flattery, there is a limit to this lust” You wanted to make Pakistan the state of Medina, you got this opportunity. The greatest principle of the State of Madinah was that you had to keep this “every citizen of the State of Madinah should glorify my name every day”, and how complacent and self-righteous you have become, you have no idea what you are doing. Tasbih is always in your hands and you recite your own name on it.