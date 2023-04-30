Julio Gutiérrez Vega is the new King of the Piqueria of the Vallenato Festival

On the Colacho Mendoza stage of the Consuelo Araujonoguera Vallenata Legend park, on the night of Saturday, April 29, Julio Erasmo Gutiérrez Vega was crowned king of the Piqueria Mayor 2023.

“I am happy. I persisted to reach this crown, there were 4 positions that I previously obtained and today I have the king. For 9 or 10 consecutive years I entered the festival and today I am the winner in this one. We mentally prepare ourselves first, and well, holding hands with God”, were the king’s first words.

Gutiérrez Vega faced 5 other participants in the grand final, who also aspired to take first place.

The new King of the Piqueria, born in Los Venados, Cesar, for several years participated in the Vallenato Festival and obtained second and third place.

Additionally, he mentioned that he has been crowned king in the festivals of Villanueva, Hatonuevo, Fonseca, Río Grande Magdalena, Barrancabermeja, and others. But also, he has won the recognition of King of Kings in El Paso, Cesar; at the Samuel Martínez de La Loma Festival; in Arjona y Lorica, Córdoba.