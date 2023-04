Atalanta’s perfect week. After Monday night’s victory against Roma, the Nerazzurri also beat Turin away, regaining Zapata’s goal. The Colombian comes off the bench and in the 88th minute scores in his own way: force action, swerve and powerful right foot. Before him goals from the former Zappacosta, with uncertainty from Milinkovic Savic, and from Sanabria, author of the momentary draw. Dea is currently ahead of Inter and 2 points behind fourth place Roma and Milan