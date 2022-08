If it is not the end of an era, it is his announcement: “We inform the low cost passengers that we have started the landing maneuver. We plan to fly less and charge more. Thanks for being with us. It was a wonderful journey “. Was it really? In the summer of our economic discontent, Ryanair communicates the passage of the minimum rate from 10 to 50 euros in the next 5 years and for many years (generations?) To come it is the collapse.