(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) The epidemic situation in mainland China is generally controllable and the situation in Inner Mongolia is improving

China News Agency, Beijing, October 13. Comprehensive news: China‘s National Health and Medical Commission announced on the 13th that there were 372 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in mainland China on the 12th, including 50 imported cases and 322 local cases. There were 1,252 new asymptomatic infections, including 98 imported cases and 1,154 local cases. No new deaths were reported.

As of 24:00 on the 12th, there are 4,397 confirmed cases in mainland China, a total of 5,226 deaths, and a total of 254,855 confirmed cases. There are currently 618 confirmed cases imported from abroad, with a total of 24,818 confirmed cases and no deaths.

The number of local infections in mainland China has been increasing for two consecutive days, and the epidemic situation is generally controllable

On the 12th, 1,476 new local infections (confirmed + asymptomatic) were added in mainland China, a decline for two consecutive days, but the number of affected provinces still reached 29. Among them, 322 new local confirmed cases came from 21 provinces: 64 in Xinjiang, 53 in Inner Mongolia, 36 in Guangdong, 32 in Liaoning, 29 in Sichuan, 24 in Shanxi, 13 in Chongqing, 12 in Beijing and Henan, and 12 in Each province has a digit added.

There were 1,154 new local asymptomatic infections that day, distributed in 27 provinces: 339 in Xinjiang, 276 in Inner Mongolia, 71 in Shanxi, 53 in Yunnan, 49 in Ningxia, 44 in Shanghai, 36 in Sichuan, Jiangsu, Shandong, and Shaanxi. 25 cases each in Gansu, 23 cases each in Anhui and Henan, and 20 new cases each in the other 14 provinces.

The National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention reported on the 13th that mainland China has recently continued to face the dual risks of imported epidemics and the spread of local epidemics, and the epidemic has rebounded in some areas. Among them, the epidemic situation in Xinjiang has been repeated, but it is generally controllable; the epidemic situation in Inner Mongolia has improved significantly, and the number of cases has dropped significantly; the epidemic situation in Sichuan, Gansu, Shanxi and other places has been gradually controlled, the epidemic situation in Ningxia and Tibet has stabilized and improved, and the epidemic situation in other provinces has been scattered.

According to reports, at present, the epidemic situation in mainland China is characterized by “multiple points, wide areas, and frequent occurrences”. The risk of localized cluster epidemics still exists, but it is generally controllable.

Inner Mongolia epidemic situation is improving, Xinjiang strictly prevent epidemic spillover

Inner Mongolia added 53 local confirmed cases and 276 asymptomatic infections on the 12th, and the number of daily local infections dropped below 400 for the first time in the past 8 days.

As the main place of the outbreak in Inner Mongolia, Hohhot City added 28 local confirmed cases and 144 asymptomatic infections on the 12th. As of 24:00 on the 12th, more than 4,500 local infections have been reported in Hohhot in this round of epidemic.

The outbreak in Hohhot began on September 28, and the virus belongs to the evolutionary branch of the Omicron BF.7 variant. With the intensification of the epidemic in Hohhot, after entering October, the number of local infections in Inner Mongolia has risen sharply. After reaching a high of 145 confirmed cases and 637 asymptomatic cases on October 10, the epidemic began to decline, showing a positive trend.

On the 12th, Xinjiang added 64 new local confirmed cases and 339 asymptomatic infections, and the daily increase of local infections exceeded 400 for 5 consecutive days.

According to reports, the epidemic in Xinjiang started at the end of July, but it has rebounded since mid-September and has spilled over to other provinces. At present, Xinjiang is strictly doing the risk assessment and review of people leaving Xinjiang, strictly controlling the transportation stations in Xinjiang, strengthening the whole-process closed-loop management of freight drivers and passengers, and guarding the major passages in and out of Xinjiang. The work of “preventing spillage” has achieved remarkable results.

There are still social risks in the epidemic imported from Beijing from multiple sources in Shanghai

Beijing announced on the 13th that there were 18 new cases of local infections in the city on the 12th, including 15 cases of isolation observers and 3 cases of social screening personnel; by 15:00 on the 13th, Beijing added 12 cases of local infections, of which still 3 cases were screened out in society. Since September 29, Beijing has reported a total of 97 local infections, involving 11 districts, mainly imported from outside Beijing and their associated infections.

Beijing officials said that the city’s epidemic has seen multiple sources of input, and the pressure of “foreign defense against import and internal defense against rebound” continues to increase. All relevant departments should strengthen the investigation of risk personnel in transportation hubs such as airports, stations, and road checkpoints, strictly control the gates, and strictly control them.

On the 12th, Shanghai added 3 local confirmed cases and 44 asymptomatic infections, of which 1 confirmed case and 1 asymptomatic infection were found in social screening. On the 13th, Shanghai added 2 more local asymptomatic infections, all of whom were recently returned to Shanghai from other provinces, and were found in normalized nucleic acid testing.

According to the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission, most of the recent infections in Shanghai were imported from other provinces, involving multiple chains of transmission. At present, the social risk of the epidemic still exists in the city.

China‘s official analysis of epidemic prevention and control emphasizes adherence to the general policy of “dynamic clearing”

The haze of the epidemic has dissipated and the people’s return to normal life has become the common expectation of many people today. At the press conference held by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council on the 13th, Liang Wannian, head of the expert group of the National Health Commission’s Leading Group for Epidemic Response and Disposal, responded to “how long will it take to return to normal life”.

Liang Wannian said that, in general, China‘s epidemic prevention and control has achieved phased results, “seeing the dawn of victory, but has not yet reached the other side of victory.” Ultimately, the complete end of the epidemic or complete victory over the epidemic requires comprehensive consideration of the mutation of the virus, the infection spectrum of the disease, changes in severity, and the resistance of the health system.

He said that the current epidemic prevention and control in China is in a window period, and the most important thing is to strengthen confidence and “persistence will definitely win”; to strengthen vaccination to prevent severe illness and death; to strengthen the construction of prevention and control and treatment capabilities and corresponding preparations ; We must give full play to the role of science and technology, and increase the research and development, production and supply of related vaccines and drugs; we must do a good job in the reserve and guarantee of corresponding materials… If we do this, “we will definitely defeat the epidemic.”

At the press conference, China‘s National Health and Medical Commission emphasized that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control in China is still severe and complicated. The bottom line for large-scale epidemics to minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, pointed out that the new crown epidemic has affected everyone to varying degrees in the past three years. From the two indicators of morbidity and death, in comparison, Chinese people are the least affected by the new crown in the world. Whether it is compared with the effect of epidemic prevention and control in the United States or with the overall effect of epidemic prevention and control in the world, China is an absolute top student. “We have no reason to be unconfident, and have no reason to doubt our prevention and control strategy.”

Liang Wannian also answered the topics of external concern such as why China should adhere to the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, why it cannot “coexist” with the new crown virus, and why it cannot “lie flat” like some countries. (Finish)