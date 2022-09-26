(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) The epidemic situation in Shenzhen is generally controllable in Ningxia for three consecutive days.

China News Agency, Beijing, September 26. Comprehensive news: China‘s National Health Commission announced on the 26th that on the 25th, there were 295 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in mainland China, including 60 imported cases and 235 local cases (including 101 cases from asymptomatic). Infected persons turned into confirmed cases). There were 704 new asymptomatic infections, including 107 imported cases and 597 local cases. No new deaths were reported.

As of 24:00 on the 25th, there are 2,962 confirmed cases in mainland China, a total of 5,226 deaths, and a total of 249,684 confirmed cases. There are currently 558 confirmed cases imported from abroad, with a total of 23,809 confirmed cases and no deaths.

The epidemic situation in Shenzhen may be caused by overseas imports, and the situation is generally controllable

On the 25th, there were 235 new local confirmed cases in mainland China, from 12 provinces: 154 in Guizhou, 35 in Sichuan, 16 in Heilongjiang, 9 in Tibet, and 7 in Guangdong. The other 7 provinces each had 3 or less new cases.

There were 597 new cases of local asymptomatic infections that day, distributed in 23 provinces: 184 in Ningxia, 141 in Heilongjiang, 97 in Guizhou, 89 in Tibet, 16 in Tianjin and Qinghai, 13 in Sichuan, and 16 in each of the other 16 provinces. Single digits added.

Shenzhen, Guangdong Province added 10 new cases of local infection on the 25th (5 confirmed cases and 5 asymptomatic cases), of which 4 cases were centralized quarantine observation personnel, 3 cases were close contacts, and 3 cases were screened by key personnel under non-closed-loop management. found in the investigation. Shenzhen announced on the 26th that most of the infected strains of all cases in the city since the 23rd were BA.5.2 variant strains. The above-mentioned strains are highly homologous to some strains reported overseas, and it cannot be ruled out that the outbreak was imported from abroad and caused local infection.

The Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission stated that all infected persons in this round of the epidemic were discovered in time at the early stage of the disease, and the epidemic prevention and control situation in the city was generally controllable, and the risk of a large-scale epidemic was low. However, the new cases initially showed the characteristics of multi-point sporadic and local aggregation, and the possibility of new infections in the future cannot be ruled out.

For three consecutive days in Ningxia, the number of newly infected people in Tibet dropped to less than 100

On the 25th, Ningxia added 3 new local confirmed cases and 184 asymptomatic infections, and the daily increase of local infections exceeded 100 for 3 consecutive days. Since the outbreak of the Japanese round of the epidemic on September 20, the number of local infections in Ningxia has risen for five consecutive days. As of 24:00 on the 25th, a total of 561 local infections (8 confirmed cases and 553 asymptomatic cases) have been reported in the region.

The epidemic in Ningxia started in Zhongwei City, and has spread to many cities such as Yinchuan, Wuzhong, and Guyuan. Among them, more than 450 local infections have been reported in this round of epidemic in Zhongwei City.

According to the official notification from the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, the newly infected people in the area on the 25th were found from isolation points and temporary closure and control areas, and there have been zero new cases in the society for 3 consecutive days. This outbreak is characterized by the coexistence of Omicron BA.5.2 and BA.2.76 dual strains, and the source of infection is not yet clear.

On the 25th, there were 9 new local confirmed cases and 89 asymptomatic infections in Tibet. The Tibet Autonomous Region reported on the 26th that from 0:00 to 14:00 on the same day, there were 4 new local confirmed cases and 66 asymptomatic infections in Tibet. As of 24:00 on the 25th, there were 8 high-risk areas and 65 medium-risk areas in the region; 3,465 people were cured and discharged, 80,787 close contacts were released from centralized isolation observation, and 52,556 people are currently under centralized isolation observation.

Heilongjiang’s daily increase in local infections exceeds 100 cases for 6 consecutive days. Jiamusi’s current round of infections exceeds 600 cases

On the 25th, Heilongjiang Province added 16 new local confirmed cases and 141 asymptomatic infections. The daily increase of local infections exceeded 100 for 6 consecutive days. The above-mentioned infected people were mainly from Heihe City and Jiamusi City. As of 24:00 on the 25th, there are 84 local confirmed cases and 1,047 asymptomatic infections in Heilongjiang Province.

Heihe City reported on the 26th that 74 new cases of asymptomatic infections were added on the 25th, all in Aihui District, of which 43 cases were found in centralized isolation points and 31 cases were found in home isolation medical observation. The epidemic situation is under control. It is reported that the current round of epidemic in Heihe City is caused by local transmission caused by the imported Omicron strain, and multiple transmission chains have been found.

Jiamusi City added 13 local confirmed cases and 65 asymptomatic infections on the 25th, and the daily increase in the number of local infections dropped significantly compared with the previous 3 days. Since September 18, Jiamusi City has reported more than 600 local infections.

Jiamusi City introduced on the 26th that the virus that caused the current round of epidemic in the city was the Omicron BA.5.2 variant. At present, the patients in the city are in stable condition and there are no severe cases. Since the city-wide silence was implemented on September 18, the epidemic situation has gradually improved. At present, Jiamusi City is concentrating the city’s forces, launching a general attack on the epidemic, and making every effort to promote social zero.

Epidemic outbreak occurred in 100 hospitals in Xianyang, Shaanxi Province in Bijie, Guizhou

On the 25th, Guizhou Province added 154 local confirmed cases (including 90 asymptomatic cases transferred to diagnosis) and 97 asymptomatic infections, still mainly from Guiyang City (86+17) and Bijie City (67+80).

Bijie City reported on the 26th that as of 24:00 on the 25th, there were 310 confirmed cases and 1,264 asymptomatic infections in the city, involving Zhijin County, Nayong County, Qixingguan District and other places, among which the city’s first outbreak of the epidemic. Zhijin County currently has 298 confirmed cases and 1,239 asymptomatic infections. At present, among the newly infected people in the city, except for sporadic social cases in Qixingguan District, Zhijin County and Nayong County have achieved zero social status.

Up to now, Bijie City has 100 medium and high risk areas, including 37 high risk areas and 63 medium risk areas.

On the 25th, Shaanxi Province added 1 new local confirmed case, in Xianyang City; 3 new local asymptomatic infections, including 2 in Xianyang and 1 in Xi’an. Xianyang City introduced on the 26th that the three new cases of infection in the city were all from the Xianyang Hospital of Yan’an University. One of them was an inpatient who came here by ambulance from Xinjiang, and the other two were relatives (close contacts).

According to reports, the trajectory of the above-mentioned infected persons is complex and crowded, and the possibility of secondary cases cannot be ruled out for the time being. In order to cut off the chain of transmission as soon as possible, Xianyang City has sealed off the Xianyang Hospital of Yan’an University. At the same time, the social management was tightened, and the related leisure and entertainment and closed places in the main urban area were suspended for 3 days; the management of traffic checkpoints was strictly controlled, inspection efforts were increased, and ground inspection and classified control measures were implemented.