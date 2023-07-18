The ‘Euphoria’ of Ciro Quiñonez

The production of ‘Euphoria’ featured the participation of prominent composers from the Colombian music industry, including Yeison Jimenez, Gabriel and Jonathan Password, Goergy Vine, Simon Vauri, Argemiro Jaramillo, Keyner Aguilar, Edward Leon, Alan Ramirez, By Derek, Gael Morales, The Jaycobz y That’s it.

Notably Cyrus Quinonez is the only artist in Colombia that, instead of releasing singles or EPs, commitment to the tradition of complete albums. Con ‘Euphoria’, demonstrates his commitment to the public and his desire to offer a complete musical experience that will captivate all lovers of popular music in the country.

See the video clip of ‘Sleep’:

