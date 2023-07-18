Home » The ‘Euphoria’ of Ciro Quiñonez
News

The ‘Euphoria’ of Ciro Quiñonez

by admin
The ‘Euphoria’ of Ciro Quiñonez

The production of ‘Euphoria’ featured the participation of prominent composers from the Colombian music industry, including Yeison Jimenez, Gabriel and Jonathan Password, Goergy Vine, Simon Vauri, Argemiro Jaramillo, Keyner Aguilar, Edward Leon, Alan Ramirez, By Derek, Gael Morales, The Jaycobz y That’s it.

Notably Cyrus Quinonez is the only artist in Colombia that, instead of releasing singles or EPs, commitment to the tradition of complete albums. Con Euphoria’, demonstrates his commitment to the public and his desire to offer a complete musical experience that will captivate all lovers of popular music in the country.

See the video clip of ‘Sleep’:

See also  Huawei Music released the 2022 annual list to deepen the "ear economy"

You may also like

A life for antiquity

PNC captures a gang member of the 18...

Qinghai Lake International Road Cycling Race: A Journey...

Attorney General warns that there are no electoral...

Elliott Wave Analysis: DAX without initial spark

“We have a security never seen before” –...

Home Values in the United States Reach All-Time...

Popayán will express patriotic pride in its parade...

China Internet Civilization Conference Launches ‘Times Qingyin’ Theoretical...

Too dry: extreme risk of fire in Linz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy