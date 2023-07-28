The European Union deploys electoral observers in Guatemala

Bernardo Arévalo, candidate for the presidency of Guatemala.

The electoral observation mission of the European Union in Guatemala deployed this Friday its 40 delegates in the territory for the presidential ballot on August 20.

The mission made up of long-term observers will be distributed in teams of two people in the 22 departments of the Central American country, as explained by the deputy chief, Manuel Sanchez from Noguésduring a press conference.

“The purpose of deploying the mission on the ground is to observe the development of the electoral campaign of both candidates and we hope that it will be free without interference of any kind”Sánchez de Nogués explained to EFE.

During the weeks prior to the balloting for the presidency, the observers will meet with delegates of the electoral tribunal, officials, residents, candidates, civil society and other actors that are part of the electoral process to learn the perspectives of these sectors.

“We have had a good reception from the departmental electoral boards and our objective is to accompany this process here in Guatemala in an impartial and neutral way”detailed to EFE Martha Gil de la Puente, a Spanish citizen who is part of the observer team.

In addition, on August 16, another 40 short-term observers will arrive in Guatemala to reinforce the mission in the days leading up to and during the run-off.

On August 20, Guatemala must elect its president for the period 2024-2028 between the winner of the first round on June 25, Sandra Torres Casanova and second place Bernardo Arevalo De Leon.

After August 20, the mission will present a preliminary statement with conclusions on election day.

The path to the ballot in Guatemala has triggered national and international alerts because since July 13, the Public ministry (MP, Prosecutor’s Office) has sought to cancel the Seed Movementthe party that nominates Arévalo De León, for an alleged case of false signatures in its registration process in 2018.

The second round continues because on July 14, the Constitutional Court, Guatemala’s highest court, stopped the cancellation of Semilla by means of an amparo to guarantee the continuity of the electoral schedule. EFE (I)

