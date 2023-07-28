Home » The European Union deploys electoral observers in Guatemala
News

The European Union deploys electoral observers in Guatemala

by admin
The European Union deploys electoral observers in Guatemala

Bernardo Arévalo, candidate for the presidency of Guatemala.

The electoral observation mission of the European Union in Guatemala deployed this Friday its 40 delegates in the territory for the presidential ballot on August 20.

The mission made up of long-term observers will be distributed in teams of two people in the 22 departments of the Central American country, as explained by the deputy chief, Manuel Sanchez from Noguésduring a press conference.

“The purpose of deploying the mission on the ground is to observe the development of the electoral campaign of both candidates and we hope that it will be free without interference of any kind”Sánchez de Nogués explained to EFE.

During the weeks prior to the balloting for the presidency, the observers will meet with delegates of the electoral tribunal, officials, residents, candidates, civil society and other actors that are part of the electoral process to learn the perspectives of these sectors.

“We have had a good reception from the departmental electoral boards and our objective is to accompany this process here in Guatemala in an impartial and neutral way”detailed to EFE Martha Gil de la Puente, a Spanish citizen who is part of the observer team.

In addition, on August 16, another 40 short-term observers will arrive in Guatemala to reinforce the mission in the days leading up to and during the run-off.

On August 20, Guatemala must elect its president for the period 2024-2028 between the winner of the first round on June 25, Sandra Torres Casanova and second place Bernardo Arevalo De Leon.

After August 20, the mission will present a preliminary statement with conclusions on election day.

See also  Indian Scholars: The Communist Party of China has achieved great achievements in leading China to be proud of_economy

The path to the ballot in Guatemala has triggered national and international alerts because since July 13, the Public ministry (MP, Prosecutor’s Office) has sought to cancel the Seed Movementthe party that nominates Arévalo De León, for an alleged case of false signatures in its registration process in 2018.

The second round continues because on July 14, the Constitutional Court, Guatemala’s highest court, stopped the cancellation of Semilla by means of an amparo to guarantee the continuity of the electoral schedule. EFE (I)

You may also like

“Our goal is to regain the trust of...

Air bomb in Reichenbach in Upper Lusatia defused

Jesús Trindade, a 30-year-old Uruguayan midfielder, arrives to...

They find the last body: 29 dead left...

Emotional Reunion: Cuban Grandfather and Grandson Finally Meet...

Tram accident in Dortmund: still traffic obstructions –...

With fresh memory, but without nostalgia – breaking...

The Technological University of Chocó approved the Medicine...

The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, HE Madame...

March of university students ended in a strong...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy