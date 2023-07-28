In an atmosphere of joy and enthusiasm, Jorge Andrés Géchem officially registered his candidacy for Mayor of Neiva. Accompanied by a crowd of supporters, the candidate expressed his gratitude for the welcome he has received and reiterated his commitment to the well-being of the city and its inhabitants.

«I am very happy with the great reception we have had from the people, the joy, motivation and commitment that I see in so many Neivans in this project that we are building. This generates an enormous responsibility for us, and I am sure that it will be the prelude to our victory on October 29, election day, “said Géchem.

With three months to go before the elections, the candidate stressed that now the campaign really begins. His focus will be on touring Neiva, presenting results, and continuing to work to restore security in the city, boost economic development, and promote entrepreneurship.

“There are three months of hard work ahead. We are ready to face the challenges and continue building a better Neiva. Our goal is to regain the trust of the public and work tirelessly to achieve a more prosperous and safer city for all,” said the candidate.

Géchem called on Neivans to vote conscientiously and freely, inviting them to see his transparent resume and the proposals he has to improve the city. He recognized the need to implement changes and dynamics that allow real progress in Neiva.

“It is essential that citizens make an informed decision in the upcoming elections. Our campaign is based on honesty, hard work and the vision to build a better Neiva for all. We have a strong commitment to this city and we are ready to lead the much-needed change,” said Géchem.

The registration of the candidacy of Jorge Andrés Géchem represents a new step on his way to the Mayor of Neiva. With a message of hope and the promise of tireless work, the candidate seeks to win the hearts of Neivans and lead the city towards a prosperous and secure future. The coming months will be decisive for the fate of Neiva, and the active participation of citizens in the electoral process will be essential to define the course of the city.

sponsored content

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

