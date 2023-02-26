Home News The evidence that would show that Karol G and Feid would be together?
News

The evidence that would show that Karol G and Feid would be together?

by admin
The evidence that would show that Karol G and Feid would be together?

The success of reggaeton in Colombia is indisputable. The exponents of this genre continue to give the media something to talk about, not only because of their music, but also because of their sentimental life, because two singers like Karol G y Feid they could be in a relationship.

This would be confirmed by two videos on social networks, where some tracks are seen through songs and dances, which could involve the two Colombian singers, who have brought much success to Colombia, after their songs penetrated various parts of the world. world.

It may interest you: The false start that Natalia París is charged for talking about the Government.

One of the videos where Internet users have begun to suspect a possible relationship between Karol G y Feid It has been in which a concert by the Colombian singer and a dance performed by the interpreter of ‘TQG’ are seen divided, together with some of her collaborators in the shows.

In said video the direct relation of the song of Karol G called ‘Tomorrow will be beautiful’, where in addition to performing the choreography of Sweep In one of his concerts, he also puts on the characteristic ‘Ferxxo’ glasses, which are so popular among fans of the genre.

See the first video that could confirm the relationship between Karol G and Feid:

See also  "Vinum" takes back its spaces and expands: the appointment between April and May will involve Alba and the hills

You may also like

Be careful, do not be scammed! the procedures...

The ‘Mueco’ will have to answer for the...

Municipality of Naples – In the Caruso Museum...

Buy fresh products: here are the points of...

During the two sessions, Beijing bans the operation...

Drummond rejects murder of miner worker in Chiriguaná

Lessons from Europe, starting with the webinar “The...

A harbinger of taxation? The official revealed that...

Lack of water in Valledupar. A never-ending problem?

Cybersecurity, market at the threshold of 2 billion

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy