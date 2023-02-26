The success of reggaeton in Colombia is indisputable. The exponents of this genre continue to give the media something to talk about, not only because of their music, but also because of their sentimental life, because two singers like Karol G y Feid they could be in a relationship.

This would be confirmed by two videos on social networks, where some tracks are seen through songs and dances, which could involve the two Colombian singers, who have brought much success to Colombia, after their songs penetrated various parts of the world. world.

It may interest you: The false start that Natalia París is charged for talking about the Government.

One of the videos where Internet users have begun to suspect a possible relationship between Karol G y Feid It has been in which a concert by the Colombian singer and a dance performed by the interpreter of ‘TQG’ are seen divided, together with some of her collaborators in the shows.

In said video the direct relation of the song of Karol G called ‘Tomorrow will be beautiful’, where in addition to performing the choreography of Sweep In one of his concerts, he also puts on the characteristic ‘Ferxxo’ glasses, which are so popular among fans of the genre.

See the first video that could confirm the relationship between Karol G and Feid:

